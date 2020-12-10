Competing in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament Friday, the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats ended second with three individual champions.
“Our girls were able to get some competitive matches and did really well,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “This year, with COVID-19 and all the uncertainty, it is nice for them to be able to wrestle and have any matches at all.”
The Lady ’Cats scored 94 points to finish second to Lindbergh (107.5 points).
Host Ft. Zumwalt North was third at 82 points while Pacific scored 64.5 points.
Rounding out the team standings were Ft. Zumwalt South (34), Rock Bridge (25), Wright City (17), Ft. Zumwalt North 2 (11) and Windsor (0).
Union’s individual winners were Brianna Keiser (112), Jaiden Powell (174) and Talyn St. Clair (235).
Three other wrestlers, Alexis Lopez (137), Gracie Straatmann (143) and Gianna Schreck (159) finished second in their respective weight classes.
Kylee Mobley (122) and Mikayla Regot (127) were third-place finishers.
Keiser pinned Lindbergh’s Natalie Ford in 1:52 and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Kayla Hobday in 1:19.
“Bri Keiser has really been working hard and getting a lot better,” Cranmer said. “She is starting to develop some confidence and was able to win all of her matches.”
Powell, a state qualifier last year, pinned Ft. Zumwalt North’s Olivia Ferrario in 1:02 and Alana Vogt in 0:35.
“Jaiden Powell continued to do her thing and did not really have a competitive match,” Cranmer said. “She had two pins.”
St. Clair pinned Payton Beltz of Lindbergh in 1:15 and McKenna Dydell of Ft. Zumwalt North in 1:09.
Lopez was pinned by Pacific’s Caytlin McDonald twice, in 3:04 and 2:52.
Straatmann went 1-2, pinning Socorro Rodriguez of Rock Bridge in 1:26. She lost by a 6-5 decision to Pacific’s Emmaline Steel and in overtime to Rose Fergin, 9-7.
Schreck went 3-1, pinning Ft. Zumwalt North’s Caylee Braun (5:27), Claire Bowers (0:58) and Windsor’s Madison Patrick (2:14). The loss was a pin against Lindbergh’s Elise Falcetti.
Mobley wrestled four times, winning twice. She pinned Samantha Byerly of Wright City (2:17) and Erin Jakle (1:34). She lost to Lindbergh’s Leila Hobson and Pacific’s Zoe Fisher, both by pins.
Regot won one of three matches, pinning Ft. Zumwalt South’s Cor Calkins in 5:04. Her losses were to Wright City’s Elizabeth Riggs (pin) and Lindbergh’s Kaylin Homfeld (major decision).
“Overall, the girls competed well and I think that every girl won at least one match,” Cranmer said.
Union hosts its tournament Friday. The Union Tournament has been a two-day event in recent years, but the girls will wrestle Friday and the boys will compete Saturday this year.