SPRINGFIELD — Union's girls basketball Lady 'Cats finished with a flourish.
Union (19-2) defeated William Chrisman (23-7) to win the Class 5 third-place game, 53-43.
William Chrisman led 13-11 after one quarter. Union climbed back to lead at the half, 24-20. Through three quarters, the game was tied, 34-34.
Union outscored William Chrisman in the fourth quarter, 19-9 to seal the win.
Senior Reagan Rapert led Union in scoring with 31 points and added eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. She was 9-10 from the free-throw line. Rapert also hit six three-point shots.
Maddie Helling, another senior, was next with 11 points. She hit three three-point baskets.
Senior Emily Gaebe closed with six points while freshman Kelsey Brake scored five points.
William Chrisman was led by Mele Taula, who ended with 12 points. Amanda Szopinski was next with nine and Jaqueline Davis ended with eight points.
