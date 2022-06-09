In recent years, Union High School has been the host of a summer boys basketball league on Mondays.
Now, it will have a girls basketball league on Tuesday nights.
Starting this Tuesday, Union will host a four-week girls basketball league. Game nights are June 7, 14, 21 and 28.
“We have been talking about getting this going for several summers and we’re excited to get going,” Union Assistant Coach Nick Kelley said.
A total of 10 different schools will be fielding varsity teams and there will be eight junior varsity schools playing as well.
Varsity squads for all four weeks will come from Union, Pacific, Sullivan, Washington, Bourbon and St. Clair. Additionally, Steelville, New Haven, St. Francis Borgia and Lutheran South will compete in at least two of the weeks.
The JV programs are from Union, Pacific, Sullivan, Washington, Steelville, St. Clair, New Haven and Lutheran South.
Scrimmages this week start at 5 p.m. and run through 7 p.m.
For the following three weeks, the scrimmages will run as late as 8:20 p.m.
Most varsity scrimmages, and some JV matches, will be played in Union’s main gym, which will be divided into two courts.
The Auxiliary Gym will feature JV contests.