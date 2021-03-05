For the first time in years, the Union Wildcats will not have any boys wrestling in the MSHSAA Championships.
Union still will have a presence at the state meet. Senior Jaiden Powell qualified for the MSHSAA Girls Championships Tuesday, March 9.
None of Union’s seven sectional qualifiers made it through the Class 3 Section 1 Boys Wrestling Meet Saturday at Hillsboro.
Gabriel Hoekel (145) and Bowen Ward (160) came the closest. In a normal year, they would have advanced as fourth-place finishers. However, only the top three in each weight class are moving forward this year.
Hoekel, who ended at 33-9, opened with a loss. He was pinned by Farmington’s Trace Dunlap in 1:29.
Hoekel fought back through the wrestleback rounds, winning a 12-0 major decision against Rockwood Summit’s John Berry and a 6-2 decision over Vianney’s James Wolf.
In the third-place bout, Hoekel dropped a 4-2 decision to Hillsboro’s Raymund Barnett.
Ward, who ended at 35-11, won his opener, pinning Hillsboro’s Eddie Hines in 3:32.
In the semifinals, Windsor’s Luke Longtin pinned Ward in 4:51. Ward rallied to stay alive, pinning Sikeston’s Sam Lancaster in 1:40.
In the third-place match, Ward met Hines again, but this time the Hillsboro wrestler won an 8-5 decision to earn a state berth.
Two Wildcats, Braden Pracht (120) and Wyatt Davis (152) reached consolation semifinal bouts.
Pracht, who went 23-9 this season, was pinned by Sikeston’s Jacob Leavitt in the opening round in 3:15.
He came back to earn a 13-4 major decision over Mehlville’s Caleb Gardner in the wrestlebacks. Windsor’s Joe Hirst knocked out Pracht by an 11-4 decision.
Davis, who went 23-13, had a similar path. He lost a 5-4 decision to Farmington’s Brady Cook in the opening round, but he came back to pin Max Knight of Webster Groves in 1:37.
North County’s Jordan Borseth then pinned Davis in 2:51.
Dominick Beine (126), Elias Neely (132) and Chris McQueen (220) all lost their first two bouts.
Beine, who ended at 26-14, was pinned by Hillsboro’s Sam Richardson in 2:56. He then lost a 12-4 major decision to Rockwood Summit’s Devin Shipp.
Neely, 16-17 for the season, was pinned by Hillsboro’s Evan Morris in 0:53 and North County’s Dane McCoy in 1:40.
McQueen was pinned by Hillsboro’s Hunter Rhodes in the opening round and lost a 2-0 decision to Webster Groves’ Tanner Davis in the wrestlebacks. He ended the season at 25-20.