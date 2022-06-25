The Union Post 297 Freshmen offense ran like a well-oiled machine Tuesday.
Union (9-2) went on the road to roust Wentzville Post 323, 23-3.
Post 297 collected 12 hits, drew 16 walks, had one hit batter and took advantage of five Wentzville errors.
The second inning was the big difference maker as Union added to an existing 2-0 lead with a 13-run frame.
Post 297 later tacked on three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.
Post 323 scored twice in the second inning and once in the third.
Brody Sitzes and Ryan Stowe each singled twice for Union.
Ethan Curnutte doubled.
Parker Schrader, Zach Voss, Jake Browne, Alec Coombs, Carter Schell, Trenton Kossman and Logan Hansel all singled.
Peyton Hall walked twice, as did Coombs.
Sam Calkins, Schrader, Voss, Connor Curnutte, Stowe, Kasey Griffin, Justin Barstow, Klay Muser, Troy Simons, Ethan Curnutte, Kossman and Hansel all walked once.
Griffin was hit by a pitch.
Voss scored three runs.
Schrader, Hall, Muser, Ethan Curnutte, Kossman and Hansel all touched the plate twice.
Calkins, Connor Curnutte, Sitzes, Browne, Stowe, Barstow, Coombs and Schell all scored once.
Coombs was credited with a team-leading three runs batted in.
Schrader, Voss and Barstow tallied two RBIs apiece.
Hall, Connor Curnutte, Sitzes, Browne, Stowe, Griffin, Ethan Curnutte and Kossman had one RBI each.
Browne, Muser, Barstow, Kossman and Ethan Curnutte all stole one base.
Coombs was the winning pitcher. In three innings, he allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits with two strikeouts.
Schrader struck out the side in the final inning without allowing a baserunner.
Post 297 went on the road to Pacific Post 320 Wednesday and hosted Rhineland Post 147 Thursday to close out the week.
Union next plays Tuesday, hosting Wentzville for a rematch at Wildcat Ballpark at 6 p.m.