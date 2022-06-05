Kicking off play with a Ninth District doubleheader at Wildcat Ballpark, the Union Post 297 Freshmen rolled to a sweep of Pacific Post 320, 6-0 and 16-1.
Union improved to 2-0, both overall and in the district. Pacific dropped to 4-3 overall, 0-2 in the league.
First game
Union grabbed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in the opener.
Post 297 added one run in the fourth and three more in the fifth to seal the victory.
Union outhit Post 320, 9-3. Each side was charged with one error.
Kasey Griffin went the distance for Union, scattering three hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out eight in the shutout win.
Jake Browne and Alec Coombs each had two hits for Post 297.
Parker Schrader doubled. Peyton Hall, Connor Curnutte, Ethan Curnutte and Sam Calkins singled.
Connor Curnutte walked twice. Schrader, Hall and Calkins walked once.
Schrader stole two bases, both in the first inning. Connor Curnutte and Browne each stole one base.
Connor Curnutte scored twice. Schrader, Hall, Browne and Coombs scored once.
Browne drove in three runs. Hall, Ethan Curnutte and Calkins each had one RBI.
Connor Mooney and Bennett Parker split the pitching. Mooney went the first three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks. He struck out two.
Parker pitched the final three innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out five.
Hagen Hassell recorded two of the three Pacific hits. Austin Covert had the other one.
Trey Kulick walked twice. Covert was hit by a pitch.
Second game
Union completed the sweep, 16-1, in the second game.
Post 297 batted first in the second contest. Union scored six runs in the second, three in the third, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth inning.
Pacific scored its run in the bottom of the fifth and the game ended after that frame on the run rule.
Union outhit Post 320, 10-1. Pacific made all four of the game’s errors.
Zach Voss went the distance for the win. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and four walks. Voss fanned 10.
Offensively, Brodie Sitzes paced the offense with three hits, a single, a double and a triple.
Logan Hansel posted two hits.
Schrader, Calkins, Klay Muser, Voss and Troy Simons each singled.
Hansel, Calkins, Muser and Justin Barstow walked. Schrader, Ryan Stowe and Simons were hit by pitches twice. Muser was hit once.
Muser stole two bases and sacrificed. Calkins, Stowe, Voss, Barstow and Sitzes each had one stolen base.
Schrader scored three runs. Hansel, Calkins, Muser and Barstow scored twice. Sitzes, Stowe, Voss, Simons and Griffin scored once.
Sitzes drove in five runs. Schrader, Hansel and Simons each had two RBIs. Calkins and Stowe drove in one run apiece.
Ethan Holmark had the Pacific hit, a double, and scored the run. He also walked.
Cayden Matthes, Parker and Cole Ramirez walked. Parker stole a base.
Seth Stack started and went 1.2 innings, allowing six unearned runs on two hits, two walks and five hit batters. He took the loss.
Holmark pitched the last 3.1 innings, allowing 10 runs (three earned) on eight hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Pacific goes to Wentzville Post 323 Saturday at 6 p.m. and hosts De Soto SMCI Monday starting at 6 p.m.
Post 297 hits the road Tuesday to visit Rhineland in Hermann Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Union plays a doubleheader at Rosebud Post 587 in Owensville Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.