The Union Post 297 Freshmen were not ready to go home Friday.
Rallying back from behind twice, Union (22-5) knocked out Festus Post 253 (16-9-1) in the Missouri Freshman Legion State Tournament losers’ bracket quarterfinals in Lathrop, 8-7.
Union rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to overcome a three-run deficit without Festus recording an out in the final frame
Post 297 scored the first four of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, erasing a 2-0 lead established by Festus in the fourth.
However, Festus came charging back with three runs in the sixth inning, and two more in the seventh.
Cal Ellis delivered the last big blow for Festus, launching a two-run home run to right field in the top of the seventh to provide Post 253 with a pair of insurance runs and push the lead to 7-4.
Kasey Griffin led off for Union with a triple and scored on a wild pitch.
A Klay Muser single and a walk to Ethan Curnutte then set the table for Sam Calkins to tie it up with a triple on a line drive past the center fielder.
Brody Sitzes brought Calkins to the plate in the final at-bat, singling to second base.
Post 297 tallied 11 hits in the contest. Calkins had the big stick, bashing two doubles and a triple while driving in four runs and crossing the plate for the deciding score.
Calkins’ second double, with the bases loaded and two outs, broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning.
Griffin tripled, singled, stole a base and scored.
Peyton Hall singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Ryan Stowe doubled, walked and scored.
Justin Barstow singled and stole a base.
Klay Muser singled, stole two bases and scored.
Sitzes game-ending RBI single was his first knock of the day.
Parker Schrader scored a run.
Curnutte walked twice and scored.
Jake Browne stole two bases.
On the mound, Peyton Hall started and threw five innings. He struck out six batters and allowed two unearned runs on four hits and three walks.
Stowe pitched on inning and allowed five runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Curnutte pitched one inning and struck out one. He allowed no runs on no hits or walks.
Festus got four of its two hits from the tandem of Caleb Axtetter and Charlie Drinen. Both finished with two hits apiece.
Ellis, Brennan Ervin and Tanner Duncan had one hit apiece.
Ervin tripled and Duncan doubled.
Ervin collected three RBIs. Axtetter and Ellis each drove in two.
Drinen and Ellis scored twice. Duncan, Layton Wenstrom and Clay Anderson all scored once.
Evan Wolfe pitched the first 4.2 innings for Festus, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Duncan pitched 1.1 innings and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Aiden Roland was called upon to try to stop Union’s final rally, but surrendered both the triple to Calkins and Sitzes’ deciding hit.
Union advanced to play again Friday in the semifinal matchup of the losers’ bracket, assuring Post 297 of at least fourth place in the tournament.