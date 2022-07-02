The pummeling started early Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union Post 297 (14-3) tallied 10 runs in the first inning and seven in the second on the way to a 17-1 home win over Wentzville Post 323 (0-10).
Ethan Curnutte and Brody Sitzes shared the pitching duties for Union, limiting Wentzville to just one hit.
Curnutte pitched two innings, striking out three. He allowed no runs on one hit and one walk.
Sitzes fired three innings, allowing one unearned run in the top of the third. He struck out four and walked four.
At the plate, Post 297 collected 12 hits and drew three walks. Three batters were hit by pitches.
Peyton Hall doubled twice, walked, scored three runs and tallied three runs batted in.
Justin Barstow tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in two.
Connor Curnutte singled, walked, scored three runs and drove in one.
Jake Browne singled, stole a base, scored and drove in two.
Logan Hansel singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Klay Muser singled, stole a base and drove in one.
Zach Voss singled, scored and drove in a run.
Alec Coombs singled and drove in two.
Sitzes singled and scored.
Trenton Kossmann scored.
Ryan Stowe drove in a run.
Sam Calkins walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored twice.
Carter Schell was hit by a pitch and scored.
Wentzville’s lone hit was a single by Aiden McCullough.
AJ Hackworth walked twice and stole four bases.
Noah Johnson pitched 2.1 innings and allowed 17 runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Alex Mack tossed 1.2 innings, surrendering one hit and striking out one.
Union is the second seed in the Ninth Disrict Tournament in Washington next week, getting a first-round bye.