With the final out on the basepaths, the Union Post 297 Freshmen were able to hold off De Soto SMCI in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.
Union (11-2) won the contest at Wildcat Ballpark, 4-3, as catcher Kasey Griffin threw out the tying run attempting to steal second base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
De Soto struck first in the contest with one run in the top of the first, but Post 297 came back to tie it in the second.
Both teams added a tally in the third inning before Union pulled ahead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The visitors scored once in the final frame, but were unable to prolong the game with another.
Logan Hansel started on the mound, throwing five innings. He struck out four and allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and five walks.
Zach Voss pitched two innings in relief and became the pitcher of record. He struck out four batters and allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk.
Post 297 collected six hits in the game, led by a pair of singles from Griffin.
Klay Muser doubled and scored.
Ethan Curnutte, Alec Coombs and Hansel each singled.
Justin Barstow scored twice as a courtesy runner and stole two bases. Coombs crossed the plate once.
Coombs and Ethan Curnutte were credited with one run batted in apiece.
Connor Curnutte drew a walk and stole two bases.
Jake Browne and Carter Schell each stole a base.
Post 297 completed the doubleheader sweep Monday with a 13-0 win in the second game. The team next plays Tuesday, hosting Wentzville Post 323 at 6 p.m.