The Union Post 297 Freshmen cruised to their 11th win of the season Thursday.
Union (11-3) won at home against Rhineland Post 147 (1-6), 10-1.
Post 297 took a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning before adding two runs in the third and two in the fourth to make it 5-0.
Rhineland scored its only tally in the top of the fifth, but Union responded immediately with a five-run rally in the home half to put the game out of reach.
Kasey Griffin was the winning pitcher. In 6.2 innings, he allowed one unearned run on nine hits and struck out 15.
Parker Schrader struck out the only batter he faced to close things out.
At the plate, Sam Calkins collected three singles, walked, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in two.
Griffin doubled, singled and had two runs batted in.
Jake Browne singled twice, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Klay Muster singled, walked and scored with one RBI.
Trenton Kossman singled and scored.
Ryan Stowe walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Ethan Curnutte and Carter Schell each walked and scored.
Logan Hansel and Schell were hit by pitches.
Cole Traub pitched for Rhineland. In four innings, he allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Colton Rudiger threw the final two innings. He allowed five runs on three hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Daeden Hopkins led Rhineland with three hits — a double and two singles. He also stole a base and drove in a run.
Caden Humphrey singled twice and stole a base.
Lane Kohlbusch singled twice and scored.
Traub singled.
Evan Towery singled.
Post 297 next plays Monday at home against De Soto SMCI in a 6 p.m. doubleheader.