There were a steady stream of runs from the Union Post 297 Freshmen from the third inning onward Thursday.
Union (15-3) trounced Eureka Post 177 (9-9) for a 14-4 road win.
Post 297 scored once in the first inning, but Eureka matched it to tie it in the second.
Union broke things open with a five-run rally in the third inning before adding on two runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Eureka tacked on one more run in the fifth and two in the sixth, but Post 177’s final runs were not enough to prevent an early conclusion with a 10-run deficit at the end of the sixth inning.
Kasey Griffin was the winning pitcher with three innings pitched to his credit. He struck out two batters and allowed one run on three hits with three walks.
Peyton Hall pitched the final three innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out two.
Union collected 10 hits at the plate where Griffin and catcher Justin Barstow were the primary contributors with two knocks apiece.
Griffin singled twice and had three RBIs.
Barstow singled twice, walked twice, stole a base and scored three runs.
Klay Muser doubled, scored and drove in one.
Ryan Stowe doubled, was hit by a pitch and drove in two.
Connor Curnutte, Alec Coombs, Zach Voss and Ethan Curnutte all singled once.
Parker Schrader and Connor Curnutte both walked twice.
Jake Browne, Brody Sitzes, Hall, Voss and Ethan Curnutte drew one walk apiece.
Schrader, Voss and Ethan Curnutte all scored twice. Browne and Connor Curnutte both scored once.
Connor Curnutte drove in three runs.
Ethan Curnutte and Coombs were both credited with an RBI.
Carter Schell stole three bases.
Voss and Ethan Curnutte both stole twice. Browne stole once.
Jett Wilken had three hits for Eureka — a double and two singles. Wilken scored and drove in a run.
Jacob Hartle singled twice and drove in a run.
Jack Wood, Ryan Rose, Landen Griffin, Sawyer Higgins and Luke Efthim all singled.
On the mound, Wood pitched three innings. He was charged with six runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Siebels, Wilken and Rose combined to pitch the final three innings, allowing a total of eight runs between them.
It’s on to the postseason for Post 297 this week with the Ninth District Tournament taking place at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
As the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Union has a first-round bye and will play Wednesday at 8 p.m. against either No. 3 Pacific Post 320 or No. 6 Wentzville Post 323.