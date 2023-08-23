Playing Friday at the Rolla Jamboree, the Union football Wildcats took another step toward the start of the 2023 season.
Union faced Waynesville, Capital City and event host Rolla in the four-team jamboree.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Playing Friday at the Rolla Jamboree, the Union football Wildcats took another step toward the start of the 2023 season.
Union faced Waynesville, Capital City and event host Rolla in the four-team jamboree.
“Overall, we got out of the jamboree what we hoped,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We saw a few of our younger players step up and show that they are ready to help on Fridays. We also saw a few things that need to be corrected going into Week 1.”
Union’s Week 1 game will be at Washington High School this Friday. Game time has been pushed back to 8 p.m. due to a forecast of excessive heat.
Last year, the excessive heat was on the field. Union got a touchdown and two-point conversion with 32 seconds left in the game to edge Washington, 29-28. Union went undefeated in the regular season before losing to Rockwood Summit in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals, 59-26.
That Union team was hit hard by graduation. Three-year starting quarterback Liam Hughes is trying to make an impact this fall at McKendree University. That has left the position open and both senior Ryan Rapert and junior Connor Curnutte are in contention for the starting job.
Grahl has stated both likely will play on Friday nights this fall.
At the jamboree, Grahl was mostly happy that the team did not suffer any injuries.
“Its always a blessing to come out of the jamboree with all your players ready to start practice for Week 1,” Grahl said. “I was also very excited to see a few of our younger players step up and make some plays against varsity competition.”
Younger players will have to step up for Union this season. With several open spots, Grahl is looking for the best fits for those positions.
“I was very happy with the play of sophomores Joe Zagarri and Grant Wencker,” Grahl said. “They have both had outstanding summers and I was excited to see their hard work pay off against all three teams.”
One area where Union is looking to fill in for graduates is at receiver.
“I also was very pleased with the play of Kyler Crawford and Carter Schell at receiver,” Grahl said. “Those two took a step forward.”
Entering the final week of practices before the season opener, Grahl said the team needs to get prepared for game speed.
“It’s pretty normal for this time of year but we need to start doing everything faster and with more intensity,” Grahl said. “Every aspect of our game need to be faster and more efficient — blocking, tackling, reads and route running among them.”
Not only will the Wildcats hit the field Friday at Scanlan Stadium, but they’ll also find out their 2023 class and district assignments for the upcoming season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.