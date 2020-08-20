Normally, there haven’t been many fans at the Union football intrasquad scrimmage.
But, normally, that takes place at midnight as part of a team bonding lock-in.
This year, that changed. Another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union held its scrimmage to mark the first day of contact Saturday evening at Stierberger Stadium.
“Any time you get into one of these scrimmage situations against yourself, you understand what you’re going to see,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “There’s going to be those mistakes and those pre-Friday night jitters that we all experience. Overall, I was very pleased with our effort. If you look across the board, freshmen through seniors, they brought it tonight. We made the mistakes we expected. Those are the things we’ve got to concentrate on for the next two weeks to clean up.”
The team dodged weather as well. Thunderstorms were forecast for Saturday afternoon, but never materialized.
Grahl’s team has learned to roll with the changes during the summer and into fall practices.
“Tomorrow is never promised, especially with what we’re going through now,” Grahl said. “I’m very, very pleased with how the kids have compartmentalized all of the things going on in the world around them. They’ve been able to put that on the backburner and in the back of their heads and compete. That’s all we’re asking them to do.”
For part of one night, things went back to an old normal. Players participated in all facets of the game — blocking, hitting, running, throwing, etc.
However, they stayed as distanced as possible. Players were constantly reminded to stay 6 feet from each other if they weren’t actively involved in play. Coaches wore masks as did a number of spectators.
Yes, fans were allowed into the scrimmage, spreading out throughout the stands. With no jamboree, the next time Union will play is against Washington Friday, Aug. 28. Whether or not fans will be allowed into Stierberger Stadium that night is still up for discussion.
Before Union plays its rival from up Highway 47, there are many questions which need to be answered within the program as well. Union returns three offensive and six defensive starters from last year’s 6-4 team.
The biggest hole to fill might be behind center. Derek Hulsey graduated and there are a pair of young players looking to fill that position.
Sophomore Liam Hughes and freshman Ryan Rapert have taken the bulk of the snaps so far. Both saw action during the scrimmage.
“I was pleased with both of them,” Grahl said. “Both threw an interception early, but improved as the night went on. They’re a freshman and a sophomore and we’re asking a lot from both of them. They’re taking the bull by the horns and I expect big things out of them this year.”
Grahl said both are fighting for the starting job on opening night.
“We haven’t made a decision on who is going to be the starter,” Grahl said. “Both have accepted the challenge of a quarterback battle. Both are leads in their own right. The future is very bright here in Union with both of those guys behind center.”
However, that’s not the only position that needs to be filled.
Luke Koch and Dalton Voss are vying for playing time at running back following Matt Bray’s graduation. Bray will continue playing at Missouri S&T.
Another key spot which needs to be filled is Nick Luechtefeld’s spot at defensive end and offensive tackle. Josh Meyer is expected to be the top candidate there.
“I was very pleased with how we looked skillwise,” Grahl said. “There were some big plays, but we’ll concentrate more on the mistakes and cleaning those up. We’re used to those big plays. They’re exciting. But it’s the little four-yard plays that will win games.”
Grahl is very aware there’s a lot of speculation on how much of the season will get to take place this year.
“Maybe we get through one game, maybe we get through the state championship, you never know,” Grahl said. “I’m very pleased with how the kids have responded all summer long to what’s going on around them.”