Marking one week to go until the start of the regular season, the Union football Wildcats traveled to Rolla Friday night to participate in a jamboree.
Overall, Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said there were many positives in the event.
“We were pleased with our team’s performance in Friday’s jamboree,” Grahl said. “Obviously, you are always going to have things to work on this early on in the season, but I really like how we competed.”
Among the biggest highlights was the play of running back Dalton Voss.
“Dalton Voss ran the ball very well,” Grahl said. “We need to take a step forward this week on both the offensive and defensive lines. It’s going to take great pad level and physicality to match up with Washington.”
Union gets a difficult Week 1 matchup, traveling to face a Washington Blue Jays squad that went 9-2 last year. The Blue Jays finished at the top of the Class 5 District 4 standings last year, losing to Battle in the district championship game.
However, Washington started that season with a 54-13 win over the Wildcats at Stierberger Stadium, something Grahl knows his team will remember.
Union started slow last season, losing its first two games. The team was 3-4 when it was forced to skip games in Weeks 8 and 9 due to COVID-19 quarantines. When the Wildcats returned, they went on a run all the way to the Class 4 semifinals, falling to MICDS (Mary Institute and Country Day School) one game short of the championship round.
Union returns most of the starters from last year’s 7-5 team and has depth in most positions as well.
After starting the season at Washington, the Wildcats return to host rival St. Francis Borgia Regional in a nonconference game Friday, Sept. 3. The Knights defeated Union last year in Washington, 28-14.
Four Rivers Conference play begins Friday, Sept. 10, on the road at Sullivan.