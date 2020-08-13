It was a day they had been looking forward to for a long time.
Practices for the 2020 fall sports season commenced Monday at Union High School. It was the first time since March that the school had held athletic practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All six Union teams were able to practice Monday.
Football
Union football Head Coach Justin Grahl’s team was one of the first in the area to hit the practice field, starting Monday at 5 a.m.
Grahl reported around 70 players showed up on the opening day.
Dealing with COVID-19 protocol has been one of the biggest points of emphasis so far.
“We are working with our Mercy trainer and following district guidelines to take all precautions necessary to ensure safety within our program,” Grahl said. “Social distancing, extra cleaning, masks, as well as other locker rooms and water procedures have been our main plan of attack.”
One of the benefits of practicing early in the morning was that the team was done before it got really hot.
“We were early in the morning so heat wasn’t an issue,” Grahl said. “The kids were really excited to be back and we got solid work in. If you look at the first two days of the fall season, we take a lot of precautions to ensure our student athletes are acclimated to the heat and workload.”
Grahl said the first practices will be used to get players used to what the team plans to do tactically.
“We use this first week to install our offense and defense so we are able to hit the ground running when we can get all of our pads on,” Grahl said. “With our program having such a heavy practice load in July it seems that our athletes are a little bit ahead of where they usually are at this point in the season.”
Grahl said there aren’t many changes to the overall rules.
“Last year’s big change was the 40-second play clock, that really made a difference on how different teams use the clock to their advantage,” Grahl said. “As far as this year goes, there aren’t a lot of changes that fans or players will notice.”
Cross Country
Also practicing in the morning was the cross country program.
Head Coach Sarah Meiners reported 17 runners, nine boys and eight girls, ran at the Monday practice.
“The first day of practice went well,” Meiners said. “We were in the morning from 6-8 a.m., so we avoided the heat. A lot of our kids worked hard all summer and showed up to our team meet-up days. Their mile time trials we completed today reflect the work they put in during the summer.”
Cross country is one of the programs being affected the least by the COVID-19 pandemic. Where colleges are cutting many fall sports, cross country has been one of the few still scheduled to compete.
Still, there have been precautions.
“Most of what we do this year will be the same but with some extra precautions such as using hand sanitizer, social distancing when we can, and wearing masks inside if possible,” Meiners said. “I am not sure what individual meet layouts will change, if at all, but MSHSAA did recommend the use of waves or staggered starts for larger meets.”
Cross country is one of the MSHSAA sports being affected by the addition of a new class. For the first time, there will be five classes for cross country, and class and district assignments will be made in the middle of September.
Volleyball
Union’s only team with a new head coach is volleyball. Khloe Getman takes over as the team’s head coach from Kelli Bailey.
Bailey stepped down last spring to take a similar role at Bourbon, her hometown. Bailey’s husband, Marcus, also coaches at Bourbon.
Getman reported 31 athletes registered for the team’s tryouts, which run Monday and Tuesday. Cuts are to be made following Tuesday’s session.
Getman said the program will react to the talent level.
“We do not have any preconceived ideas on the number of athletes we will keep,” Getman said. “This will be decided based upon the talent and best-fit for our program.”
There aren’t any additional requirements for COVID-19, other than those implemented by MSHSAA and the Union School District.
There are some other changes, which aren’t related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that had been scheduled prior to everything which happened in 2020.
MSHSAA volleyball is in a transition year. Missouri is moving to meet NFHS standards of having best-of-five varsity matches. This year, at least half of the scheduled varsity dual matches must be in the best-of-five format. The rest can be played in best-of-three format. All subvarsity matches remain in a best-of-three format.