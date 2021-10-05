Completing Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday, the Union softball Lady ’Cats knocked off St. Clair at Wildcat Ballpark on senior night, 15-5.
“We got our bats going, so that was great to see,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “Alyssa Bush and Hailey Earney both had great offensive nights for their senior night. Alyssa’s inside-the-park home run was a lot of fun. She’s so quick around the bases, and it’s energizing for the team.”
Roberta Byers, the acting head coach for St. Clair, saw positives in her team’s play.
“Offensively, we are getting some good at-bats and working the count,” Byers said. “I feel like the team is staying positive, and we continue to work to get better. It has been a challenging season, but we are proud of the girls in their efforts.”
St. Clair (0-14, 0-6) scored first, getting a run in the top of the first inning.
However, Union (6-10, 5-2) scored six in its part of the first. In the second inning, St. Clair scored one run, and Union added three.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the fourth, cutting Union’s lead to 9-5. However, Union hit another six-run inning in the bottom of the fifth to end it on the run rule, 15-5.
“Our first inning, we gave up six runs and then settled down,” Byers said. “We played better defensively until the fifth inning, and we gave up six more runs.”
Union outhit St. Clair in the game, 12-2. Union also made eight errors to St. Clair’s three.
“We are still making a lot of errors in the field, though,” Poggas said. “We are more capable than what we are putting forward defensively.”
Alizabeth Elbert earned the pitching victory for the Lady ’Cats. She allowed five unearned runs over five innings on two hits and two walks. She struck out four.
“Alizabeth Elbert did a great job in the circle for us again,” Poggas said. “She’s getting more consistent with her pitching and is giving the defense the opportunities we need to get the outs. She’s really been coming through for everyone.”
Offensively, Bush and Earney each had three hits for Union. Bush homered and doubled. Earney doubled twice.
Brooklynne Anderson and Lucy Koenigsfeld each had two hits. Both doubled.
Masy Hulsey and Kaitlynn Turner both had one hit.
Abby Thwing was hit by a pitch. Earney and Hulsey stole bases.
Bush and Earney both scored three times. Anderson, Koenigsfeld, Hulsey and Thwing scored twice. Turner crossed the plate once.
Bush and Koenigsfeld drove in three runs apiece. Earney had two RBIs. Anderson, Hulsey, Turner and Amy Schreck each had one RBI.
For St. Clair, Gabby Marler and Avari Hemker singled.
Kaitlyn Janson and Nicole Mutschler walked.
Current Smith, Mutschler and Hemker each stole a base.
Hemker scored two runs. Smith, Mutschler and Autumn Morgan each scored once.
Joey Jesionowski drove in a run.
Smith pitched for St. Clair, going 4.2 innings and allowing 15 runs (10 earned) on 12 hits and one hit batter.