Lutheran St. Charles handed Union’s boys basketball Wildcats their fourth loss in a row Wednesday night, 66-59.
“We have had a tough stretch where some of those little things have been exposed against good teams,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “If we want to be a good team, we have to learn to do those things for 32 minutes. The good thing is that these things are fixable. We have to be locked in on them and continue to create better habits so that we can give ourselves a chance to win.”
Union (9-6) will try to halt the skid Friday, hosting Russellville at 7 p.m.
Russellville is 8-9 on the season, but has scored 90 or more points three times this season.
The Indians netted 103 in a South Callaway Tournament win over New Bloomfield Jan. 12.
Russellville also beat Belle Dec. 9, 91-69, and Jamestown Jan. 5, 93-71.
In Wednesday’s game, Lutheran St. Charles grabbed a 20-7 lead after one quarter. Union fought back and it was 35-28 at the half. The Cougars led through three quarters, 48-42.
“We just got hammered on the glass, especially early on in the night,” Simmons said. “We did not block out and just tried to jump with them and they got multiple chances to score and made us pay by having to play from behind from the start. It did not help that it felt like there was a lid on our hoop. Things snowballed because of our inability to finish around the rim and make free throws and then defensively, we could not finish defensive possessions.”
Ozzie Smith and Ryan Rapert tied for the Union scoring lead with 15 points apiece.
Kieran Wors was next with 10 points.
Liam Hughes chipped in with nine points.
Other scorers were Trent Bailey with three points and Will Herbst, Jordon Allen, Hayden Burke and Karson Eads with two points apiece.
“Overall, for the night, we played super hard,” Simmons said. “It was not an effort issue as much as it was a discipline issue in doing the small things. Our margin of error was very small last night because we were not capitalizing on good shots at our end so we had to be really good defensively, and for the most part, we were, until it came to finishing defensive possessions with a block out and rebound. I was very pleased with our defense outside of the rebounding issue.”
Union stays at home next week, hosting its 61st Annual Union Invitational. The Wildcats are seeded third and play Seckman Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Union will play either second-seeded Sikeston or the seventh-ranked Blue Knights in the second round. The consolation semifinal is Thursday at 7 p.m. and the semifinal is Friday at 7 p.m.
The other side of the bracket consists of top-seeded St. Francis Borgia, No. 8 Lutheran South, fourth-seeded Rockwood Summit and fifth-ranked Washington.