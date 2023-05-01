The 2023 Blue Cat Tournament will be a matchup of big cats.
However, it will be the Ft. Zumwalt North Lady Panthers (8-6) against the Oakville Lady Tigers (10-2) after the former defeated Union’s Lady ’Cats (9-4) in Wednesday’s semifinal round, 3-0.
Union, the host for all four games of the tournament’s final round Friday, will play yet another team with a big cat mascot, the Ft. Zumwalt West Lady Jaguars (7-5) for third place at 6:30 p.m.
“They’re the type of team we want to have in our tournament,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said of Zumwalt North. “They’re going to push us to our brink and maybe a little bit past sometimes. That’s what’s going to make us stronger as a team. This was a good competition for us to be in tonight. When a team plays the style of soccer they do, it can get under your skin and I think our kids did a good job of reacting to that style and learned a little bit about that tonight.”
Gabby Starman put Zumwalt North on top in the 10th minute of play Wednesday.
The Lady Panthers added a second goal before the half as Addie Robins punched in a loose ball in front of the net in the 26th minute.
The score stood at 2-0 going into the half.
Lindsey Garcia blasted in the final goal in minute 52.
“I felt like we had a solid game plan coming out, but against a good team we gave some of their kids a little too much time and they were able to find a couple of cracks there,” Fennessey said.
Union goalkeeper Ali Thwing recorded 13 saves in the contest.
Zumwalt North keepers Lily Selvy and Sophia Kriegesmann needed just three saves from Selvy to share the shutout.
“We just couldn’t get our offense going,” Fennessey said. “I thought we had a really good defensive effort, but it just wasn’t enough tonight.”
Assists were credited to Fiona Shelp, who scored a hat trick in Monday’s win over St. Francis Borgia, Sophie Peine and Starman.
The tournament’s final round begins at 3 p.m. Friday with Washington playing Borgia for seventh place. Pacific then plays Rock Bridge in the consolation bracket final.
Following Union’s third-place match against Zumwalt West, the championship match is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m.
