A long time ago in a gym not so far away …
The Union basketball Lady ’Cats captured a district title.
However, the most recent group of Union winners won’t have to tell that tale.
Union captured its first district title since 1986, and ninth overall, Thursday, racing past Sullivan, 60-26.
“It’s exciting to come back home and do this,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “I knew we could do this. I thought we could do this last year, too. We came up short last year and did not have the type of summer we wanted to have, but we had girls coming back.”
Rapert’s daughter, Reagan, led the team with 21 points.
“It feels awesome,” Reagan Rapert said. “I’m so excited to experience this with these girls and my dad. We haven’t won one since 1986, so it was awesome.”
Pat Rapert said this is a special moment.
“You don’t know when you’re going to be able to play for another one,” Pat Rapert said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’m excited for the girls. They came in and played hard, too.”
The victory puts the Class 4 District 6 champion Lady ’Cats (16-1) into Wednesday’s sectional round against either Ursuline Academy or Rockwood Summit. That title game is being played Friday night.
Pat Rapert has seen Rockwood Summit at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament but doesn’t know much about Ursuline.
“I’m going to go see them in person,” Rapert said. “They’ve got some girls putting up solid numbers, and they’ve played a really tough schedule. We’ll have our hands full moving forward.”
Reagan Rapert said the hard work has to continue.
“We’ve got to just keep going in practice and getting better one game at a time,” she said. “We’ve got to just focus on playing hard and keep going. If we take one game at a time and do what we’re good at and work together, I think we can make a pretty good run.”
Meanwhile, Sullivan ended its season at 9-13 with a district runner-up plaque. The Lady Eagles reached the Class 4 quarterfinals last winter.
“We came up short in the conference, but we get to move on and that’s fun.” Pat Rapert said. “I’m excited for the girls. These aren’t easy to come by. I know he (Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora) would have his girls playing hard. I thought we took them out of their rhythm by playing a lot of different defenses. We did a lot of different stuff. I thought we played well and executed on both ends. At the half, about half of their points were on free throws. And, we fought through foul trouble, too.”
How long ago was Union’s last district win?
It came about 17 years before any of the current players were born. Union was still playing its games at what now is Union Middle School.
Pat Rapert was in the eighth grade.
Union’s head coach the last time the team won a district was Glenn Mechem, and he was able to call the game for KLPW radio.
“I was at the game when we won that,” Pat Rapert said. “It’s pretty cool that I got to share it with him (Mechem).”
Senior Emily Gaebe, honored prior to the game for scoring her 1,000th career point last Wednesday at St. James, followed Reagan Rapert in scoring with 11 points.
Julia Overstreet scored seven points while Maddie Helling netted six. Megan Siedhoff scored five points, and Jessi Clark had three.
Rapert, Gaebe, Overstreet, Helling, Siedhoff and Clark are the team’s six seniors. Of that group, only Rapert had played in the basketball postseason previously, helping Melbourne, Arkansas, win that state’s Class 2A title in 2019.
The remainder of the team are freshmen. Of that group, Kelsey Brake had two points, and Mya Minor scored one.
“Kelsey plays quality minutes, too,” Pat Rapert said. “She’s a big part of what we do.”
Union hit five three-point baskets and went 9-17 from the free-throw line.
“We put in some new sets, and I thought we ran those well,” Pat Rapert said. “I was happy with our defense, too. It was good to see us play with some energy. It’s been a while.”
For Sullivan, sophomore Abby Peterson led the way with 13 points.
Of the remaining 13 points, Hanna Johanning netted seven, Maggie Jones scored three, Kylee McReynolds scored two, and Delaney George added one.
Johanning and Jones are Sullivan’s seniors this year.
Sullivan’s Olivia Witt had to leave the game with a knee injury in the second quarter. She did not return.
Reagan Rapert said winning the district title was an excellent reward after all of the challenges the Lady ’Cats faced this season.
“Earlier in the season, we had all of the quarantine issues, and just bouncing back after all of that was a challenge,” Reagan Rapert said. “We kept fighting and kept our intensity up at practices and in games. We had to battle through everything that was going on. I think we did a good job at it.”
The game was Union’s first since the Lady ‘Cats suffered their first loss. This past Wednesday, Union lost at St. James in what turned out to be the Four Rivers Conference title contest.
“It’s hard having that week off,” Pat Rapert said. “Sometimes that worries you a little bit. We talked about boxing out, winning those 50-50 balls and playing with some energy. I thought we did.”
While the Lady ’Cats hope it won’t take another 35 years to win a district title, Pat Rapert said the team will take a little time to enjoy this one before pushing forward.