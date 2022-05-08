Setpiece plays saved the Union soccer Lady ’Cats Tuesday against Webster Groves, 2-1.
Playing a double-overtime match at Stierberger Stadium, Union (13-1-1) got a goal and an assist from Mia Smith and the game-winning goal from Addison Williford around three minutes into the second overtime.
“Mia did an outstanding job with her corner kicks,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “She worked the first one to the near post and curved just enough to get around the goalie. On the second one, she put it to the far post and Addison did a perfect job heading the ball to an empty spot in the goal.”
Fennessey praised Mya Minor for earning both corner kicks.
“Mya had a fantastic game,” Fennessey said. “She earned both corner kicks with her play on the right wing.”
Webster Groves (3-9) also scored its goal in the second half from a free kick.
“They got a corner kick midway through the second half to tie it,” Fennessey said. “The ball came in and bounced right to a girl who ran into it. Sydney Ransom wasn’t able to get there. We tell the girls that they can’t let the ball bounce in the box.”
Ransom stopped 13 shots for the win.
Fennessey felt this was the type of game Union needed to prepare for the postseason.
“Webster Groves is a tough team,” he said. “Don’t let the record fool you. They play a rough schedule and four of their eight losses coming into this game were by one goal.”
Fennessey also felt that playing an overtime game will help the team stay composed if it goes to extra sessions in the postseason.
Composure was a key word for Union. Play was particularly physical and Union ended up playing much of the second half and both overtimes after a player received a second yellow card.
“It was a very physical game,” Fennessey said. “The girls did a pretty good job, for the most part, staying composed. Overall, this was a really good win. It was an extremely close game and we faced adversity.
District
Union got the top seed for the upcoming Class 3 District 2 Tournament and will host Jefferson City May 16 at 5 p.m.
The other game at Stierberger Stadium that night will be No. 2 Ursuline Academy against seventh-seeded Lutheran South at 7 p.m.
Washington will host two games as well. No. 3 Rockwood Summit plays sixth-seeded Borgia at 5 p.m. and No. 4 Pacific faces fifth-ranked Washington at 7 p.m.
Semifinals will take place May 16 (5 p.m. and 7 p.m.) at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium. The championship game will be played in Union May 20.
The District 2 winner will face the District 1 winner in a quarterfinal contest.
St. Louis Notre Dame is the top seed in District 1, followed by Mehlville, St. Vincent (Perryville), Cape Girardeau Central, Farmington, Festus, Sikeston and Hillsboro.