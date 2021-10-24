Living up to its advanced billing, every point counted in the Class 4 District 9 volleyball opener.
For the second time this season, fifth-seeded Union and No. 4 Sullivan went to five games in a volleyball match.
However, this time Union won, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-12.
The win allowed Union (11-17-1) to move into Monday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Pacific. The winner of that match reaches Tuesday’s district title contest against the winner of Monday’s semifinal between second-seeded Rolla and No. 3 St. Clair.
Sullivan ended its season at 12-15-6.
The Lady Eagles had gotten the higher seed after beating Union in five games Oct. 7, 25-21, 20-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-11.
Comments and match statistics from Thursday’s contest were not available Friday morning prior to deadline.