It’s been considered one of the toughest gyms for a visiting team in the Four Rivers Conference.
But Chris Simmons and the Union boys basketball Wildcats have figured out the gym’s secrets, winning for the third visit in a row Tuesday, 79-78.
It wasn’t a simple win as the game took an extra period to be completed.
“That is always a really tough way to start off conference play,” Simmons said. “They are always prepared and have a great atmosphere at home. We know that when we go there we are going to have to be our best to give ourselves a chance.”
Union improved to 5-2 overall, 1-0 in the Four Rivers Conference, with the win.
St. James fell to 2-5, 0-1.
The game went for the Tigers early with St. James grabbing a 20-8 advantage through eight minutes. St. James was up by 16 at the intermission, 36-20.
“They are a really good team this year and they really put it to us in the first half,” Simmons said. “I felt like we had a lot of good scoring opportunities early in the game and when we failed to convert, they really capitalized and turned them into really quick scores on the other end.
“It kind of snowballed at certain points in the first half,” Simmons continued. “I have to do a better job of making adjustments quicker and keep them from getting away from us so early. I have failed to do that the last two games and we have been down because of it.”
Union started to fight back in the second half. It was 49-41 after three quarters.
With 4.5 seconds to play, St. James led, 69-66. Union inbounded two-thirds of the court to Kieran Wors, who found a wide-open Ryan Rapert on the other side. Rapert’s banked-in three-point basket at the buzzer sent it into overtime, 69-69.
“The second halves of our last two games have shown the grit and toughness that this team has,” Simmons said. “I love coaching these guys because of their resilience night in and night out. We just kept battling back the entire second half. It takes a lot out of a group in order to make a comeback but we just stuck together and kept moving forward. Everybody really played a huge role.”
Liam Hughes knocked down the game-winning free throw with 6.2 seconds left in overtime, and then blocked a shot from the blocks at the buzzer to preserve the win.
Rapert was Union’s leading scorer with 27 points, including five three-point baskets and going 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Rapert also had seven steals, six rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot.
Wors posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. He also had two assists, a blocked shot and a steal while going 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Hughes closed with 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Ozzie Smith scored 10 points with seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Will Herbst and Hayden Parmenter each scored six points. Herbst also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Parmenter had four rebounds and an assist.
Gavin Mabe pulled down eight rebounds. Trent Bailey added one rebound.
Union knocked down 10 three-point shots and went 11-20 from the free-throw line.
“Ryan and Will hit some huge timely shots including the buzzer-beating three to send it to overtime,” Simmons said. “Liam Hughes really played huge in the paint and ended up making the game-winning free throw and blocking their buzzer-beating attempt. Ozzie and Kieran did a lot of really good things on the offensive end in clutch moments.
“There were a ton of guys who made big plays at big moments,” Simmons said. “That is what has made this team so much fun with the way they battle and have each other’s backs all the time. I am really proud of our guys and the way they battled.”
Peyton Gruver led St. James with 30 points, 11 rebounds three steals, a blocked shot and an assist. He went 7-9 from the free-throw line.
Seth Hughes was next with 14 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds.
Blake Redburn scored 12 points with nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Silas Redburn hit three of the team’s five three-point shots for his nine points. He also had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Hunter Redburn scored eight points with 10 assists, six steals and four rebounds.
Cooper Harlan added five points, three rebounds and an assist.
Tate Gruver blocked a shot.
After hosting Pacific Friday, Union travels Saturday to Quincy, Illinois, to face Illini West as part of the John Wood Community College Shootout. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.