For one of the rare times in recent years, the wrestling dual meet between Union and Pacific did not decide the Four Rivers Conference title.
Sullivan captured the league title Tuesday with a win over Union. In Thursday’s meet, Union was able to win in Pacific, 36-33.
With the two league rivals facing each other, the coaches worked to fill as many weight classes as possible.
There were only two open spots with each team winning once.
“It’s a tough loss to Union,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “You always want to end the season with a win over a rival, but it just wasn’t in the cards. I thought we wrestled well overall. It just came down to one match that I thought we were going to win and it didn’t happen that way. We got stuck and that was it.”
In the contested matches:
• Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty (106) won an 8-5 decision over Union’s Dominick Beine;
• Union’s Sam Inman (113) earned a 2-0 decision over Pacific’s Dillon Hall;
• Union’s Hunter Garrett (126) pinned Pacific’s Sam Stoltz in 2:39;
• Pacific’s Warren Fiedler (132) pinned Union’s Elias Neely in 2:31;
• Union’s Carter Sickmeier (138) pinned Pacific’s Mason Lucas in 2:37;
• Pacific’s Colton Thompson (145) edged Union’s Gabe Hoekel, 6-5;
• Pacific’s Dominic Calvin (152) won a 5-1 decision over Union’s Bowen Ward;
• Pacific’s Callum Sitek (160) pinned Union’s Jacob Nowak in 0:40
• Union’s Ryder Kuenzel (170) pinned Pacific’s Silas Guenzler in 3:15;
• Pacific’s Liam Sitek (182) pinned Union’s Bradley Scott in 1:48;
• Union’s Jim Talley (195) pinned Pacific’s Blake McKay in 2:29; and
• Union’s David Clark (220) won a 10-5 decision over Pacific’s Sam Williams.
Forfeit winners were Pacific’s Cameron Steffey (120) and Union’s Connor Ward (285).
Union’s Joshua Wegescheide won the lone exhibition match, pinning Pacific’s Nick Sater in 4:28.
Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer was unable to respond prior to deadline.