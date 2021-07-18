Swim meets don’t get much closer than Monday’s Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division meet in Pacific.
After 78 events, it came down to a four-point difference as the Union Swim Team Squids edged the Pacific Swim Team Pirates, 237-233.
“The meet was definitely exciting,” Union Head Coach Maggie Potts said. “The Squids struggled a little with the shallow end of the pool, trying to not touch the bottom or to get their flip turn in. I am proud of the swimmers for adapting and trying hard.”
Potts indicated that the Squids pulled together with every point making a difference.
“Reagan Melton and Raegan Rice swam up in both relays so the 15-over had a team,” Potts said. “They held their own and swam some strong races. Rice, in the medley relay, was a powerhouse with her butterfly and helped us pull out ahead. It was a great meet with lots of exciting races.”
The meet opened with individual medley races.
Chris Luckner was Union’s lone winner.
Pacific winners were Kaitlyn Bonds, Samuel Durnal, Lauren Callahan, Issac Van Deven, Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
Squids swimming to second were Kennedy Melton, Walt Bobo, Raegan Rice, Katie Melton and Hunter Smith.
Brenden Henke swam to second for the Pirates.
Union’s third-place scoring swimmers were Regan Molitor and Emma Weber.
In the freestyle races, Union’s winning swimmers were Rigley Molitor, X. Dean, Elena Brinkmann, Landry Kriete, Walt Bobo, Raegan Rice and Katie Melton.
Pacific’s first-place finishers were Bella Krug, Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco, Brenden Henke, Issac Van Deven and Drake Hoffmann.
In breaststroke races, winning Squids were Regan Molitor, Walt Bobo, Daphne Davis and Liam Callahan.
Pacific’s top finishers were Sammy Brown, Samuel Durnal, Lauren Callahan, Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
Freestyle relays were up next. Winning teams were:
• The Union girls 7-8 team of Macie Kania, Regan Molitor, Cecilia Pohlmann and Elena Brinkmann.
• The Union boys 7-8 team of Chase Jensen, Max Bath, William Melton and Landry Kriete.
• The Pacific girls 9-10 team of Maebry Mullinax, Isla Van Deven, Reilly Lawler and Kaitlyn Bonds.
• The Pacific boys 9-10 team of Liam Pieschel, Gunner Knott, Sam Henke and Brian Kevwitch.
• The Pacific girls 11-12 team of Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco, L.B. Crooks, Hailey Husereau and Zoe Nowlin.
• The Pacific boys 11-12 team of Brenden Henke, Gus Knott, Fabian Shipp and Samuel Durnal.
• The Union girls 13-14 team of Eva Mash, Emma Weber, Becca Turner and Ariel Reynolds.
• The Union girls 15-18 team of Aine Callahan, Reagan Melton, Raegan Rice and Katie Melton.
• The Pacific boys 15-18 team of Issac Van Deven, Drake Hoffmann, Luke Wade and Will Jett.
Moving to the backstroke races, Union’s winners were Campbell Pohlmann, X. Dean, Cecilia Pohlmann, Landry Kriete, Will Kriete, Sadie Mueller, Aine Callahan and Tristen Mosher.
Pacific’s champions were Maebry Mullinax, Fabian Shipp, Kiersten Wade and Issac Van Deven.
In the butterfly event, Union’s first-place finishers were Regan Molitor, Chris Luckner, Lucas Gremaud and Katie Melton.
Pacific’s winners were Kaitlyn Bonds, Samuel Durnal, Lauren Callahan and Will Jett.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Winning teams were:
• The Union girls 8-under team of Cecilia Pohlmann, Elena Brinkmann, Regan Molitor and Macie Kania.
• The Union boys 8-under team of Landry Kriete, Max Bath, William Melton and Chase Jensen.
• The Pacific girls 9-10 team of Maebry Mullinax, Sammy Brown, Kaitlyn Bonds and Reilly Lawler.
• The Union boys 9-10 team of Lawson Hogenmiller, Roan Callahan, Chris Luckner and Will Kriete.
• The Pacific girls 11-12 team of Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco, L.B. Crooks, Zoe Nowlin and Hailey Husereau.
• The Pacific boys 11-12 team of Fabian Shipp, Brenden Henke, Samuel Durnal and Gus Knott.
• The Union girls 13-14 team of Skyler Hardin, Ariel Reynolds, Emma Weber and Macie Horn.
• The Union girls 15-18 team of Aine Callahan, Katie Melton, Raegan Rice and Reagan Melton.
• The Pacific boys 15-18 team of Drake Hoffmann, Will Jett, Issac Van Deven and Luke Wade.
Pacific hosts the division championship meet Saturday.