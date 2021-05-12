Maliyah Minor scored in the fourth minute of overtime Monday as the Union soccer Lady ’Cats nudged past Lindbergh, 2-1.
“It was a matter of not being offsides,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We were able to get the ball to the right person. It was a perfectly played ball by Mya Minor and put Maliyah one on one with the goalkeeper. She was able to dribble around the goalkeeper and put it into the net.”
Fennessey said the win, Union’s 19th of the season, gave the team some added confidence.
“Our last overtime game was with Rockwood Summit, so it was good to get an overtime win,” he said.
With one game remaining (Tuesday at Warrenton) in the regular season, Fennessey felt Monday’s win was a good building game for the upcoming district tournament.
“It was a great opportunity to get a playoff atmosphere on the road against a bigger school,” Fennessey said. “We’re going back-to-back nights, and that’s how it’s going to be in the district.”
Fennessey said Lindbergh (8-12) provided some challenges.
Lindbergh employed an offsides trap, much the same way Sullivan plays.
Union finally beat the trap near the end of the first half. Mia Smith scored on a breakaway.
“Mia Smith’s goal was a nice one,” Fennessey said. “She got a ball over the top from Logan Baeres and beat the offsides trap. Mia was able to get behind the line and put it over the top of the goalkeeper. It was pretty exciting.”
The goal took some pressure off the Union defense.
“Sydney (Ransom) had to make some big saves, and Emma Cloud did a nice job defensively. It was nice to have a lead going into the half.”
Fennessey said Lindbergh had a unique formation.
“They were a tough squad with a lot of speed on the back line,” Fennessey said. “They played a 3-5-2 formation, which took it a little while for us to realize what we could do to take advantage. Kaylee Simpson and Kaitlyn Hobson were able to take advantage of space to create chances.”
Lindbergh’s Elizabeth Mertzlufft scored in the second half with Emma Thomas assisting. Fennessey said a poor clearance pass set up the goal.
Regulation play ended with the game tied, but Union won it in the first overtime.
“It was good to see us show a little perseverance at the end in overtime,” Fennessey said.
Ransom made six saves in goal over 84 minutes. Madison Mertzlufft played the first half, making two saves. Ella Becker played the second half and overtime, stopping four shots.