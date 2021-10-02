Dodging raindrops and lightning bolts, the Union softball Lady ’Cats rallied Thursday to defeat St. Francis Borgia Regional in Washington, 5-3.
“Overall, our girls did not make the plays necessary to earn a win,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “Union made more plays than we did.”
The game between Union (7-10) and Borgia (5-11) had to be altered due to thunderstorms. The starting time was pushed back, and the junior varsity game was deleted.
Each side scored a run in the first, and Union took a 2-1 lead in the third.
Borgia moved on top with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Union tied it, 3-3, in the sixth, and took a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh.
Union outhit Borgia, 7-4. Borgia made three errors.
Fallyn Blankenship was the winning pitcher for Union. Returning from quarantine, Blankenship allowed three runs on four hits and six walks, striking out three.
“We did not make adjustments to their pitcher, and she was able to keep us from putting a lot together,” Eggert said.
Amanda Dorpinghaus pitched for Borgia, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk. She struck out four.
Alyssa Bush, Hailey Earney and Masy Hulsey had two hits apiece. Earney homered.
Abby Thwing added a hit.
Addy Friese walked. Thwing stole a base.
Bush, Earney, Hulsey, Thwing and Friese scored runs.
Earney drove in a pair.
Dorpinghaus had two of the four Borgia hits, including a double.
Zoe Konys and Anna Esserman singled.
Dorpinghaus was credited with three stolen bases. Izabella Glosemeyer and Paige Vogelgesang each stole one base.
Dorpinghaus scored twice, and Glosemeyer scored the other run.
Elizabeth Sinnott had one RBI.
Union next plays Tuesday at Warrenton.
Borgia plays Saturday in Columbia and visits New Haven Monday.
The Lady Knights host Sullivan Tuesday.