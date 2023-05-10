While two positions stand between Union and Washington in the Class 3 District 5 girls soccer standings, only one goal separated the two teams Friday night.
Union (10-6-1) won at home against the Lady Jays (8-12), 1-0.
“That was a tough game,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Both squads put it all out there and we both knew the implications on this game and the result. I was proud of the kids for putting in a full 80 minutes and getting a nice hard-work goal.”
The Lady ’Cats, who celebrated senior night before Friday’s contest, are seeded No. 2 in the district behind No. 1 Capital City (13-9).
Washington is seeded No. 4 with Rolla (11-7) seeded third, between the two Franklin County schools.
Rolla is the tournament host. Rounding out the bracket are No. 5 Jefferson City (10-9-1), No. 6 Camdenton (11-12), No. 7 Bolivar (16-4) and No. 8 Warrensburg (6-13).
Both teams had their chances in the second half, including a free kick on each side within striking distance that got up over the crossbar.
“That’s kind of been the story of the year for us,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “I felt like we played really well. We didn’t do a real good job of clearing that ball where they scored. We’ve had chances, made out chances all year, but we’re not consistent enough at putting them in.”
Addison Williford scored the decisive goal for Union in the 72nd minute.
The play began with an in-bounds throw to Sophia Helling, who quickly passed it toward Williford in the box near the center of the net.
After the ball bounced off a defender, Williford put her body between the ball and two defenders while scuffling to move the ball into position and then put the winning kick on target to the bottom left corner of the net.
Helling was credited with the assist.
Union goalkeeper Ali Thwing recorded eight saves.
“We had some good defensive plays to slow down Avery Lanemann and Sammy Williams up top for them,” Fennessey said. “They’re tough players with a lot of speed up there, their No. 6 (Addison Vodnansky) also. Our defensive line played really well tonight and was able to mitigate those chances.”
Washington keeper Nora Mendoza posted nine stops.
“I think both teams have the postseason on their mind,” Fischer said. “Both teams are also trying to get healthy. (Mya) Minor is out for them. We have three kids, two of them that have started a lot for us, out with concussions. Two freshmen have been out with a stomach bug all week. It’s given our kids this week, in a long week, a chance to step up and build some depth to our bench.”
Before getting to the district tournament Saturday, the teams will finish up the regular season this week.
Union is at Warrenton Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. before hosting Eureka Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Washington played Monday at Pacific and ends the regular schedule Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia at 6 p.m.
