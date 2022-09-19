Colton Sinclair’s goal from the right side in the sixth minute proved to be the difference for the Union soccer Wildcats.
Union (3-3) used that goal to shut out the visiting St. Francis Borgia Knights (3-3) Tuesday, 1-0.
“They’re a really good team and they put a ton of pressure on us the whole game,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “It was hard-fought by both teams. Up and down the field, I thought we matched up well with them. It’s the type of game you like to play in.”
Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said the game was a good one.
“It was exciting, but certainly not the result we wanted,” Strohmeyer said.
Sinclair worked in from the right side after taking a pass from Ethan Sulschi and he calmly slid it past Borgia netminder Justin Mort for the opening marker.
“We got the early goal in the first half with the pressure the kids were putting on up top and it held up for us,” Fennessey said. “Colton and Ethan, as well as our other forwards, have been focusing on putting defensive pressure onto their defensive backs and getting them to turn the ball over there. They did it perfectly there.”
While the scoreline might allude to a lack of offense, both teams had other chances to put the ball into the net. Offsides stopped at least one other goal from being counted.
“Our forwards created several chances for us in the first half,” Fennessey said. “I thought we had the lion’s share of the chances in the first half. They had the most chances in the second half.”
Cooper Bailey performed heroics in the Union goal, stopping all 14 Borgia shots. The Knights pressed the Union goal hard in the closing minutes. The chances included an indirect free kick from the top of the box and Union was able to survive that chance.
“When Bailey was called upon to make a great kick save, and a beauty there, to keep it at zero, he did his job,” Fennessey said. “It was a great defensive effort by all of the guys.”
Fennessey credited the defense as well.
“Ian Meyer had a great game, limiting their chances,” Fennessey said. “Donnie Sherwood did a great job on Zach Mort. He’s a tough player to stop. Dillon McDuffie continued to be strong back there. Ardell Young is someone who can take defense and turn it straight into offense. He did that several times throughout the game. It was a great defensive effort.”
Strohmeyer agreed.
“The first few games of the season, we were rocking those goals into the net,” Strohmeyer said. “They’ve been a little hard to come by recently. The positive was that we were creating chances. We came back in the second half and played better and controlled the ball better than we did in the first half. Some days in soccer, those chances just don’t go in.”
On the other end, Mort wasn’t as troubled by Union’s offense and he stopped three of the four shots he faced.
“Union is playing well,” Strohmeyer said. “They’re well coached. The two central defenders are dynamic. We were having trouble getting anything past them. I think we did a better job in the second half, but they played tough and the keeper made some great saves in clutch moments.”
Union played Thursday at Sullivan and next plays Monday at Rolla with a 6:45 p.m. varsity start.
Borgia hosts Cape Girardeau Central Saturday with the varsity game starting at 1:30 p.m.
