Union is taking a winning streak into the Christmas break.
The boys basketball Wildcats won for the third game in a row Saturday at the John Wood Community College Shootout, defeating Illini West, 57-55.
“It was a really good win for us,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said.
“I thought we did a much better job of executing on offense and playing from the inside out,” Simmons said. “We were better in our defensive adjustments and continued to show that we are capable of making the right plays down the stretch to win close ball games. We did exactly what had to be done at big moments to win the game. At the end of the day, it was the same story for us, battle throughout and give ourselves a chance to win. We have done that in all of our games but one and we just have to keep getting better.”
The Wildcats (7-2, 2-0) now are off until Jan. 2, when they take on the host team at the Owensville Tournament. Union is seeded second.
In Saturday’s game, Union had to fight back. The Wildcats trailed at the half, 32-26.
A trio of Union players reached double digits in scoring.
Ryan Rapert led the way with 17 points. He went 5-6 from the free-throw line, while adding eight assists and six rebounds.
Liam Hughes and Kieran Wors each scored 12 points.
Hughes also had an assist and a rebound. Wors chipped in with four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Wors also went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Ozzie Smith was next with seven points, two assists and a steal.
Gavin Mabe concluded with four points, five rebounds and two steals.
Hayden Burke netted three points with two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Karson Eads closed with two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Will Herbst pulled down two rebounds with an assist. Trent Bailey handed out two assists.
“Once again, it was somebody else making a big play down the stretch,” Simmons said. “This time it was Ozzie Smith. He hit a pull-up jumper with two seconds on the clock to take a two-point lead. But, before that, we got a really big stop and gave ourselves the opportunity for that shot. Liam and Gavin did a great job on the glass. Ryan spent all night in the paint making the right passes to Kieran and Ozzie and everybody chipped in with their own contributions. It was a great team win. We have a gritty bunch of kids that never feels out of it.”
As a team, the Wildcats went 10-13 from the free-throw line. Union hit one three-point basket.
“I am really proud of the way we have battled and most importantly trusted each other throughout,” Simmons said. “It was a great way to close out the first semester. Now we can get a little rest and take this time to get better at a lot of details. We still have a lot of room for improvement which is exciting to me.”
