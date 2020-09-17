Reserve Eddy Luta scored with about 25 minutes left in the second half Friday to lift the Union Wildcats to the championship of the Pacific Tournament.
Union (3-1-1) beat Pacific (2-2-2) for the title, 1-0.
Luta, a sophomore, came into the game and took advantage of his chance to score the game’s only goal.
“Throughout this tournament we had different players step up at different times and have an impact on the game,” Union Assistant Coach Brady Weinhold said. “Friday night, it was sophomore Eddy Luta’s first opportunity to be that guy. Eddy came off the bench and gave us a little spark we needed to keep pushing forward as frustration was starting to set in a little because we couldn’t find the back of the net.”
When the ball came to Luta, he knew what to do.
“Luta was able to get a step on one of there defenders and rip one of the hardest shots I’ve seen him hit,” Weinhold continued. “He had great technique when he made contact with the ball which allowed it to stay below the bar and give us an important 1-0 lead.”
Will Herbst assisted on the goal.
“It was a tough loss in the championship game,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Give Union all the credit. They simply outworked us in all areas during that game. They are a young team but play well together as a unit and rarely make mistakes.”
Pacific pushed back and tested the Wildcats through the rest of the game as the Indians tried to score the equalizer.
“After that it became a typical 1-0 championship game,” Weinhold said. “Pacific did exactly what any team in their position would do and pushed back offensively to try and square the game. I thought our defense did a wonderful job bending but not breaking the final 20 minutes of play.”
Knott said Pacific worked for an equalizer.
Cooper Bailey also came up with a couple of huge saves, including one in the last few seconds to preserve the championship.
“After they scored with about 20 minutes or so to play, we finally picked it up and started to see more opportunities,” Knott said. “We had several great chances to tie it up, but it just wasn’t in the cards.”
Bailey made 12 saves in net for the Wildcats while Jared Hootman stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced for Pacific.
“I’m glad we were able to get a game with them early so that when conference rolls around, we hopefully can make adjustments to change the result,” Knott said. “The biggest adjustment is that we need to work harder on the field and get away from lazy tendencies and careless mistakes. In the first half we really had no opportunities whatsoever.”
Weinhold said it took contributions from everyone to make the championship become a reality.
“We have a variety of players who impacted this tournament, and I think that showed with our all-tournament selections,” Weinhold said. “We had a freshmen, a sophomore and a senior captain all make the team. (Ardell Young, Will Herbst and Jack Wagnaar).”
Weinhold said the team overcame adversity during the event. Head Coach Josh Wideman missed the first two games because of a family emergency. The team also had Peyton Stowe, who broke his leg in practice, sitting on the bench for the first time since his injury.
“I am so proud of the way the boys fought the last three days,” Weinhold said. “We were not a favorite going into the tournament, but Friday night we proved that if you play for each other and give effort for the entire 80 minutes, good things can happen. It means a lot to the boys and our program to bring home first-place hardware back to Union, especially in this potentially shortened season.”
Weinhold said the championship is good, but the team needs to continue working.
“The boys had the weekend to be excited and enjoy being champions, but now its back to business because we have a very tough week ahead with games against Borgia, Waynesville and Sullivan,” Weinhold said. “We hope to continue the momentum into this week and the rest of the season.”