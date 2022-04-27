Union edges Hermann to win FRC tournament
By Bill Battle
Every stroke counts.
There might have been no better example of that Monday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course, where the Union Wildcats edged the Hermann Bearcats in the Four Rivers Conference Boys Golf Championships by one stroke.
Union shot 355 to claim the team title while Hermann checked in at 356.
According to Union Head Coach Matt Goddard, this is the first time the Wildcats have won the league title since 2010.
St. Clair, the host, was third at 362.
“The boys did very well taking third overall as a team in the Four Rivers Conference Tournament, shooting a team score of 362,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said.
Pacific grabbed fourth at 367, two strokes in front of St. James.
Rounding out the team standings were Sullivan (373) and Owensville (408).
Hermann had the best individual golfer. Trigg Lindahl captured the overall title with a round of 70.
Union’s Garrett Klenke was second at 77. St. Clair’s Ryan Bozada checked in at 78.
Rounding out the top five were St. James’ Wilson McDaniel (82) and Pacific’s Zach Cowsert (85).
Sullivan had the next two, Chase Watters (87) and Charlie Lohden (87).
The rest of the medalists were Union’s Jace Pipes (90), Pacific’s Connor Bartel (90) and St. Clair’s Anthony Broeker (91).
Union’s other golfers were Will Herbst (94), Peyton Hall (94) and Colin Trybus (117).
Hermann’s other golfers were Max Miller (93), Nolan Brune (95), Allyson Hollrah (98) and Hiram Poehlman (117).
St. Clair’s other golfers were Hayden Johnson (91), Brandon Barnes (102) and Carter Short (103).
“Everyone has been playing much better as of late and we are confident that we are going to peak just at the right time for the district tournament May 9,” Gordon said.
Pacific’s other golfers were Beau Anderson (96), Andre Suddoth (96) and Jacob Dattoli (122).
Other St. James golfers were Harrison James (93), Hunter Redburn (94), Ryan Spurgeon (100) and Jake Wilson (103).
Sullivan’s other golfers were Kaleb White (99), Blaine Sappington (100) and Luke Todd (102).
Golfing for Owensville were Crew Epstein (92), Charlie Whelan (105), Tyler Perkins (105), Brendan Decker (106) and Eoin Krupp (108).
JV meet
In the JV meet, St. James’ Jackson Marcee was the meet winner at 92. St. James’ Isaiah Cairer also shot 92 while Union’s Dalton Adkins (96), Owensville’s Noah Caldwell (97) and Union’s Connor Trybus (98) rounded out the top five.