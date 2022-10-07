Avery Young scored in the second half Monday to help the Union boys soccer Wildcats edge Gateway Science at Stierberger Stadium, 2-1.
Young and Will Herbst netted the Union goals while Donoven Sherwood and Ethan Sulschi assisted.
Cooper Bailey stopped seven of the eight shots he faced in net.
Union is back in action Wednesday, hosting Washington with the varsity game slated to kick off at 6:45 p.m.
