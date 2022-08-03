By a margin of just 25 points, the Union Swim Team Squids are the Gateway Swimming and Diving League DiRado Division champions.
Union scored 1,598.5 points in the July 16 meet to edge host Pacific (1,573.50) for the win. That came less than a week after Pacific beat Union in dual meet action.
Fox Creek was third at 1,552 points. Chesterfield Farms (1,514), Jewish Community Center-Chesterfield (1,294) and Country Lane Woods II (962) rounded out the team scores.
“We had a low number of committed swimmers for the conference, only about 40 swimmers,” Union Head Coach Maggie Potts said. “Although we were lower, we were very strong and mighty. I was very proud of the swimmers who committed to the conference meet. They came to practice and took critiques and practiced things that they may have gotten DQ’d on in other meets. At the meet I am proud of all the races. Everyone came and swam hard. We might not have won every race, but we were steady in placements and had a handful of DQ slips. This led to a win for the Squids.”
Potts saw many highlights.
“Raegan Rice missed her butterfly individual due to combining heats, so someone was in her lane,” Potts said. “Instead of swimming by herself, Katie Melton and Nick Haberberger got in and swam with her. This made me proud as a coach to see others get in with their teammate.”
Union’s individual event winners were:
• Chris Luckner (individual medley and butterfly).
• Nick Haberberger (individual medley and breaststroke).
• Andrew Haberberger (freestyle).
• William Melton (backstroke).
• Raegan Rice (freestyle and butterfly).
• Audrey Dean (breaststroke).
• Chris Luckner (breaststroke).
• Andrew Haberberger (breaststroke).
• Nora Purnell-Fink (backstroke).
• Marcus Griffith (backstroke).
• Audrey Dean (backstroke).
Third-place finishers were:
• Walt Bobo (individual medley).
• Raegan Rice (individual medley).
• Hunter Smith (individual medley and breaststroke).
• Marcus Griffith (freestyle).
• Darcy Koch (freestyle and backstroke).
• Thomas Crane (freestyle and backstroke).
• Max Bath (breaststroke) .
• Presley Demyen (backstroke).
• Nick Haberberger (butterfly).
Squids finishing fourth were Lilah Williams, Reagan Melton, Audrey Dean, Luke Bath, Walt Bobo, Kinsely Shamblin, Trisatan Fusco, Katie Melton, Sadie Mueller, Katie Melton and Hunter Smith.
Fifth-place swimmers were Kate Haberberger, Andrew Haberberger, Campbell Pohlmann, Lilah Williams, Reagan Melton (twice), Katie Melton, Eric Morgan, Connor Berry, Walt Bobo and Thomas Crane.
Swimming to sixth were Presley Demyen, William Melton, Kate Haberberger, Lucas Gremaud, Darcy Koch, Kinsely Shamblin and Trisatan Fusco.
Seventh-place finishers were Nora Purnell-Fink, Kinsely Shamblin, Trisatan Fusco, Josey Bath, Sadie Mueller, Campbell Pohlmann, Allison Brunsmann, Lucas Gremaud, Maxwell Jacquin Lindsey and Kate Haberberger.
Earning eighth were Max Bath (twice) and Eric Morgan.
Netting ninth were Eric Morgan, Sadie Mueller, Kennedy Melton and Lilah Williams,
Taking 10th were Connor Berry, X Dean and Josey Bath,
Squids finishing 11th were X Dean, Allison Brunsmann, Luke Bath, Kylee Fusco and Kennedy Melton.
Treading to 12th was Kennedy Melton.
Placing 13th was Maxwell Jacquin Lindsey (twice).
No Union swimmers finished 14th or 15th.
Scoring for 16th were Becca Cash and Connor Berry.
Winning relay teams were:
• Boys 9-10 freestyle team of William Melton, Eric Morgan, Walt Bobo and Chris Luckner.
• Girls 15-18 freestyle team of Reagan Melton, Darcy Koch, Raegan Rice and Katie Melton.
• Boys 15-18 freestyle team of Thomas Crane, Hunter Smith, Andrew Haberberger and Nick Haberberger.
• Boys 9-10 medley team of Eric Morgan, Walt Bobo, Chris Luckner and William Melton.
• Boys 15-18 medley team of Thomas Crane, Hunter Smith, Nick Haberberger and Andrew Haberberger.
Second-place relay teams were:
• Boys 7-8 freestyle team.
• Boys 8-Under medley team.
• Girls 15-18 medley team of Darcy Koch, Katie Melton, Raegan Rice and Reagan Melton.
Relay teams placing third were:
• Girls 13-14 freestyle team of Allison Brunsmann, Sadie Mueller, Kinsely Shamblin and Kate Haberberger.
• Girls 9-10 medley team.
• Girls 13-14 medley team of Sadie Mueller, Kinsely Shamblin, Kate Haberberger and Allison Brunsmann.
Notes — if swimmers aren’t listed for a relay team, too many or none were listed for that group.