Fighting back from a fourth quarter deficit, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats secured at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference title Monday night in Owensville with a 51-46 victory.
“This was one of those grind-it-out type of wins,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “We were happy to get the win. It was a close game and winning a game like this will help us in the postseason.”
Union (19-5, 6-0) finishes league play Thursday in Sullivan (10-12, 2-3). Union can seal the outright league title with a win in that game.
Union tied Sullivan for the league title in 2019-20.
The Dutchgirls (16-6, 4-1) have home league games Thursday against St. James and next Monday against Sullivan.
In Monday’s game, Union led at the end of each quarter, but had to rally in the final eight minutes.
It was 16-7 after one quarter, 28-20, and after three quarters, 41-37.
“We started out really well,” Karvinen said. “Were up 28-20 at the half.”
Owensville took the lead in the fourth quarter and led by as much as five points before Union was able to come back.
Sophia Helling, named MVP at the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament Saturday, led Union with 18 points. She went 7-11 from the free-throw line and hit one of the team’s five three-point baskets.
“Sophie had to sit a lot of the second half due to foul trouble,” Karvinen said. “We were down by five points with 3:40 to go and she hit a huge three for us. Ava Sykes got a free throw and we were able to pull it out.”
Fallyn Blankenship knocked down three of the team’s three-point shots. She closed with 11 points.
Kelsey Brake and Lucy Koenigsfeld both scored eight points.
Mya Minor was next with four points and Sykes added two.
Union hit eight of 14 free-throw chances.
“We made free throws at the end,” Karvinen said. “We got at least a share of the conference title. We want to go for the outright title Thursday.”
Owensville was led by Audrey Quilacio, who scored a season-high 17 points. She hit two of Owensville’s seven three-point shots.
Quilacio’s previous best was eight points in the Hermann Tournament against Liberty Christian Academy Jan. 23.
Ali Daniels was next with 12 points, including two three-point baskets.
Camryn Caldwell also hit a pair of threes on the way to closing with 10 points.
Emma Daniels scored seven points with one three-point shot.
Owensville went 5-9 from the free-throw stripe.