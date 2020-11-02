If Tuesday’s result is any indication, the Union soccer Wildcats are ready for the postseason.
Union (18-3-1) shut out Warrenton on the road, 6-0.
The Wildcats scored two goals in the first half and added four in the second half.
Isaiah Cojocaru and Luke Smith paced the offense with two goals apiece.
Eddy Luta and Ian Meyer also found the net. Meyer had been playing goalkeeper, but was able to move back with the return of Cooper Bailey, who recorded the shutout.
Salvador Garcia, Evan Hall, Will Herbst, Diego Orozco, Donoven Sherwood and Daniel Thwing recorded assists.
Union gets to return home for the playoffs, which start Monday at Stierberger Stadium.
Union is seeded third for the Class 3 District 6 Tournament and will open play against St. Francis Borgia Regional in a semifinal game Monday at 7 p.m.
Rockwood Summit is the top seed and will face Pacific in the 5 p.m. game.
The championship contest will be played next Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Union has overcome considerable adversity so far this season. That has included season-ending injuries, COVID-19 quarantines and other illnesses.
With his brace against Warrenton, Cojocaru now leads the team in goals scored with 11.
Herbst and Thwing each have scored nine times. Smith has netted seven goals.
Luta and Hall have scored six times.
Jack Wagnaar, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Washington, scored five goals this season.
Orozco and Ardell Young both have scored three times. Garcia has netted two goals. Meyer, Jace Pipes and Sherwood have scored once.
Herbst is the assists leader with 11. Smith has nine assists. Thwing has seven assists. Orozco and Young have assisted on six goals.
Hall and Luta each have four assists. Garcia and Cojocaru have three assists. Pipes and Wagnaar have assisted on two goals. Noah Elbert and Sherwood each have one assist.
Meyer has played 13 games in goal, winning all 13. He has played in eight shutouts with a 0.60 GAA.
Bailey is 5-3 with two shutouts and a 1.94 GAA.