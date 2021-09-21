Facing St. James in a dual meet for the first time, the Union golf Lady ’Cats picked up a 216-245 win over the newest Four Rivers Conference program Wednesday at Birch Creek Golf Club.
“Our confidence is growing, and I’m excited to see where we end up in the conference,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said.
Union was paced by Alisha Skiles, who shot 49 to win medalist honors.
“Alisha shot a 49, and she is really coming along,” Wunderlich said.
Destanee Goddard was next at 54. Skylar Traffas shot 56, and Natalie Miner carded 57.
For St. James, Ally Hartley shot 55 to lead the team. Cally Gibson was next at 57, and Navy Setzer ended at 66. Audrey Cahill carded 67, and Hannah Saxbury closed at 78.