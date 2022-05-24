In two prior meetings, two goals separated the Union soccer Lady ’Cats and the Pacific Lady Indians.
Wednesday’s final showdown between the two teams this season again saw Union (16-3-1) finish two goals better than Pacific (11-8-1), 3-1, this time in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament at Washington.
The win advances Union to play Ursuline Academy, the 2021 state champions in Class 2, in the district championship game Friday at 6 p.m. at Stierberger Stadium.
Union, the top seed in the tournament, will be seeking its fourth consecutive district title after advancing all the way to the state semifinals in 2018, 2019 and 2021 (there was no 2020 season).
“It wasn’t pretty all the way through, but our girls were gritty and stayed with it,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “They were able to definitely earn the win tonight.”
Wednesday’s rematch differed from the other two meetings in that both prior occurrences resulted in a 2-0 shutout victory for Union.
This time, after a scoreless first half, Union opened the scoring in the 51st minute of play as Mia Smith played a ball to Sophia Helling at the top of the box and Helling settled it off her chest and then kicked it out of midair, on goal, to give Union the first lead.
However, less than two minutes later, Pacific netted the equalizer. An Abby Hall pass found Lexi Clark on the grandstand side and Clark laid it across toward the far post and in.
“We were pretty pumped, getting the goal in,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We had many (other) opportunities and just couldn’t get it in the back, but how (our girls) played tonight was by far the best game I have seen them play.”
This tie was also short-lived as a through ball two minutes later from Smith reached Maliyah Minor out in front of the defense. Minor, from just inside the baseline, blasted her shot through the near side and inside the post for a 2-1 Union advantage.
The score held at 2-1 until the 69th minute, at which time Union found the net a third time, scoring on a corner kick. Aubrie Golus made the pass in from the corner directly to Mikah Williford, who headed it in and gave the Lady ’Cats a two-goal cushion for the final 11 minutes.
“It’s just weird how things like that happen,” Fennessey said. “We get the goal and then Pacific’s pushing, they get the equalizer and we come right back and get another one. You play 60 minutes of scoreless soccer and then all of a sudden there three goals in 10 minutes. What a great effort by Maliyah and then Mikah to add the cherry on top and give us a little comfort.”
Sydney Ransom secured the win in goal for the Lady ’Cats.
Pacific was without primary goalkeeper Emmaline Steel after an injury sustained late in the Lady Indians’ 2-1 win over Washington in the first round of the tournament Monday.
In Steel’s absence, defender Emily Hemenway moved into the net.
“We did not anticipate that, but she rose to the occasion,” Kelm said. “I’m really proud of the saves that she made and there is something to be said about the defensive line, how fantastic they are and how they work as a team. (Hemenway) hadn’t played goalie in about 5-6 years, but I trusted her in goal and that’s what it really came down to. I trust her as a defender and chose to put her in goal, and she did really well.”
Union and Pacific were the top two teams in the Four Rivers Conference this season and both rosters feature numerous key players from the freshmen and sophomore classes.
Both coaches expect to see each other in other high stakes contests in the years to come.
“They’re a good team, a young team, and I think they’re going to better next year than they were this year,” Fennessey said of Pacific. “I think our games are going to get closer and closer in the next few years just because of their young talent and our young talent.”
Pacific graduates just two seniors from its squad, Steel and Caitlyn Snider, from the first group of freshmen to play under Kelm in 2018.
“We’re going to keep coming after them,” Kelm said. “We’re not going anywhere and we’re not going to be quiet.”
St. Louis Notre Dame has already won the Class 3 District 1 title by a 2-0 score over St. Vincent Wednesday. They await the winner between Union and Ursuline in the state quarterfinal round, to be played May 28.