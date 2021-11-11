Pacific had the momentum.
But Union took the win Friday, knocking out the Indians in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals, 56-8.
“At this point of the year, you want to be playing your best,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “I thought at times tonight, we were pretty darned close to our best.”
Pacific Head Coach Paul Day felt the effort was there.
“I think we played hard,” Day said. “We didn’t play well. I thought our effort was great. There’s no doubt that our kids gave it all they had. We just can’t make the mistakes we made. I’m disappointed for our seniors.”
The Wildcats (10-0) will head to St. Louis to meet top-seeded Vashon (8-1) Friday at Gateway STEM. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“They’re a well-coached team with a lot of athletes all over the field,” Grahl said. “It will be a different challenge than what we’ve seen the last couple of weeks in the Four Rivers Conference. I think it will come down to us playing our game and making sure we’re ready to play.”
Pacific (5-6) came into Friday’s game with momentum following an 81-0 win over Affton in the opening round of the playoffs. However, Union was able to regain its early-season mojo to hold off Pacific.
Union had beaten the Indians in Week 4, 49-22, but had struggled in its three most recent games. Union trailed Owensville, St. James and Hermann in the second half before recovering to win those games.
Against Pacific, the Wildcats didn’t need any comeback heroics. Union took charge early and continued to add to its lead.
Luke Koch scored on Union’s opening drive on a 16-yard run with 9:47 to play in the opening quarter. The Wildcats then capitalized on a squib kick and doubled the lead on a 19-yard run by quarterback Liam Hughes with 5:26 to play in the opening quarter.
Union led 14-0 after 12 minutes. Luke Koch kicked both extra points.
The Wildcats exploded for four scores in the second quarter to lead 42-8 at the half. Union’s final two touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.
Union’s reliance on the ground attack proved to be a theme for the Wildcats. Union ran 38 times for 421 yards and five touchdowns.
Four different Wildcats ran for touchdowns in the game. Wyatt Birke had two of them, scores of one and nine yards.
Koch, Hughes and Ryan Rapert also rushed for touchdowns.
“We talk all the time about balance,” Grahl said. “When our offense is at its best, we’re balanced between the pass and run. You’re going to have times each game where one of those seems to be what we lean on. Tonight was the run game. All of our running backs ran extremely hard, but it starts up front. The offensive line did an excellent job of opening up those gaps. The ball carriers ran hard and made the right read for the easy play and keep it rolling.”
Hughes completed seven of 16 pass attempts for 139 yards, but three of those completions went for touchdowns.
The night’s longest touchdown was Pacific’s lone score. Makai Parton bounced outside with 2:12 to play in the second quarter to go 80 yards for the only Pacific touchdown. Luke Meyer ran in for the two-point conversion.
But the rest of the game belonged to the Wildcats.
Dalton Voss led Union on the ground with 14 carries for 194 yards. He had to leave the game early with an injury.
“If there ever was a kid who is going to come back from an injury, it’s Dalton Voss,” Grahl said. “He’s extremely tough. He’s a very good runner, a great football player and an outstanding young man. We’ll let the doctors do what they need to do, and hopefully we’ll have him back next week.”
Koch was next with four rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Rapert ran once and was credited for 65 yards on his touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Birke had seven carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
Hughes kept the ball eight times for 35 yards. Hayden Parmenter ran four times for 17 yards.
Nick Birke was Hughes’ favorite target on the night, catching two passes for 62 yards, both touchdowns.
Hayden Burke caught three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Wyatt Birke had one catch for 31 yards, and Ryan Ewald caught a pass for four yards.
“When you get to this time of the year, it’s about everybody playing their best every single night,” Grahl said. “If you don’t play your best, you’re going to lose. Everybody at this time of the year is a good football team with great coaching staffs. You’re going to have to do your best if you’re going to win.”
Burke was the tackles leader with six solo stops and seven assists.
Koch, who missed much of the season following a knee injury in Week 3 against Sullivan, had six solo stops and three assists.
Morrow had six solo tackles and tow assists.
Wyatt Birke had four solo tackles with three assists. Jayden Overschmidt had three tackles and four assists.
Marshall Gebert and Rapert each made two solo tackles. Gebert had three assists, and Rapert added one.
Morrow recovered a fumble, and Koch had a sack.
“They certainly were geared up to stop the run,” Day said. “We only can play the kids who are available. Hats off to them. They did a good job defensively.”
Pacific’s statistics were not available at deadline.
“We had a few drives, but when we’re relying on going three or four yards per play, we weren’t able to execute and string enough plays together to threaten them.”
Day felt the Indians were able to have success against the Union passing attack.
“We did OK against their passing game,” Day said. “I thought we battled all night. At times, we didn’t make the plays we necessarily needed to make. They made the plays. They were great in the run defense tonight. That’s why they’re advancing.”