The bats for the Union baseball Wildcats continued a strong start to the season Monday.
Union (2-0) topped St. Clair (1-1) in the semifinals of the Four Rivers Conference preseason tournament, 8-1.
Union hosted the two winners’ bracket semifinal games, which also saw Pacific (2-0) defeat Owensville (1-1), 11-1.
Union and Pacific are scheduled to meet in the tournament championship game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Union. St. Clair and Owensville will play for third place at 7 p.m.
According to Union’s scorebook, the Wildcats clubbed 14 hits Monday while scoring one run in the top of the first inning, one in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth.
“All three pitchers did their job,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “(Offensively), we left the bases loaded twice but were able to capitalize on a third bases-loaded situation when Marshall Gebert doubled to bust it open a little. We played solid — besides leaving 10 runners on base.”
St. Clair scored its only run in the bottom of the third. St. Clair scored just seven hits for Union, marking seven errors against itself.
“Our pitchers came out and threw the ball well, but unfortunately we didn’t make the plays when we needed to,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “When you give a team five outs every inning, eventually they are going to break through.”
Will Mentz was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats. In 4.1 innings, he allowed one run on seven hits with no walks and struck out seven.
Alex Kuelker tossed the next 1.2 innings without allowing a run. He surrendered two walks and struck out two.
Coleton Anderson closed it out with a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh.
Mentz helped his own cause at the plate, going 3-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Gebert doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in three runs.
Kaden Motley singled twice, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
Hayden Burke singled twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Ardell Young singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Gavin Mabe doubled and walked.
Cooper Bailey singled and drove in a run.
Hunter Kleekamp stole a base and scored.
Anthony Broeker threw the first three innings on the mound for the Bulldogs. He was touched for two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three.
Sam Ruszala fired the final four innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
St. Clair put together nine hits in the game.
CJ Taylor singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Jordan Rodrigue singled twice.
Ruszala singled twice and was hit by a pitch.
Gabe Martinez doubled, walked and drove in a run.
Broeker and Joey Rego both singled.
Cameron Long drew a walk.
“Union did a really good job of battling at the plate and putting pressure on our infield by putting the ball in play, and we couldn’t take advantage of our good pitching,” Lundy said. “Offensively, we swung the bat okay and hit some hard balls, but Union made some really nice plays and that was the difference in the ball game.”