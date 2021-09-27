Five days before the first Four Rivers Conference girls golf champion will be crowned, the Union Lady ’Cats gained a key advantage.
Outshooting St. Clair, 212-219, Wednesday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course gave the Lady ’Cats a 3-0 record in the first year of conference play.
Wright City also attended Wednesday’s meet, coming in third with a score of 235.
Meramec Lakes also hosts the Four Rivers Conference Tournament Monday morning. A combination of tournament performance and conference dual record will determine the overall conference winner.
“Our girls are very excited to have the chance of being the conference champs,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “Also, yesterday Alisha Skiles shot a personal best 47 on the year and is working very hard to achieve her goal of making it to the state tournament.”
For St. Clair, the dual was the team’s first conference loss after previous wins against both St. James and Pacific.
“We lost our first conference match of the year to an also undefeated Union by seven points,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “It was a pretty tough battle, but the biggest difference was co-medalist Alisha Skiles shooting a 47 (for Union). All the other girls were pretty much within a stroke or two of each other.”
Wright City’s Katie Schanuel matched Skiles’ 47 to tie for meet medalist honors.
Backing Skiles for Union were Skylar Traffas (54), Hannah Gillison (55), Hallie Sperry (56), Destanee Goddard (57) and Natalie Miner (58).
St. Clair’s top three golfers on the day tied for the team lead as Alyssa Taylor, Allie Cook and Bonnie Kavanagh all three turned in a 54.
Leah Keltz finished three strokes back of her teammates with a 57.
Jordyn Hampson shot a 61 and Hayley Schaefer a 63 to round out the Lady Bulldogs’ scorecard.
Following Schanuel for Wright City were Rylee Schaefer (61), Alex Sutter (63), Kailin Hawn (64), Canyae Dixon (68) and Aubrey Lorraine (71).