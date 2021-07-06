Once.
That’s how many times the Union Post 297 Senior Legion team led St. Peters Post 313 Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark in Ninth District action.
Post 297 came back from a 3-2 deficit in the bottom of the seventh at Wildcat Ballpark to win the league game, 4-3. Union then followed up with a 12-1 win in the second contest.
“We’ve lost so many close games this summer, so it was nice to finally win one,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said.
The Ninth District win was huge. Union improved to 11-8-1 overall with the sweep and 3-5 in the Ninth District. St. Peters dropped to 8-14 overall, 2-6 in the Ninth District.
The victory put Union into fifth in the district standings with one league game to play. Eight of the nine district teams will make the postseason tournament.
First game
St. Peters took charge with two runs in the top of the second and another one in the third.
Union came back to cut the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the third. That’s how it stood until the bottom of the seventh.
With two outs, Luke Koch started the rally with a single to right.
Marshall Gebert had a single fall in front of the left fielder, and Koch, moving on the play, made it to third.
Koch scored on a balk. Hayden Burke, running for Gebert, took second.
Will Mentz, who went the distance on the mound for Post 297, helped his own cause, hitting a hard grounder up the middle, which split the infield and brought Burke home with the winning run.
“Luke Koch had been kept off the bases all night, but it seems he’s good for at least one hit every game, so with him at the plate, I still felt really confident even with two outs and no one on in the seventh,” Bailey said.
“He got a solid hit, and then we had him running on Marshall’s bloop single, and that set us up with runners on first and third. And as often happens, a high school pitcher tried to do too much and balked home the tying run. From there, Will Mentz did what good hitters do, and he drove in the winning run with a good piece of hitting. Very happy with this win.”
Union got some breaks as well. Gebert made a diving backhanded catch in left field in the top of the third, robbing St. Peters’ Chase Markham of an extra-base hit.
In the top of the fourth, St. Peters had the bases loaded after scoring a run. However, Joseph Moore bowled over Cooper Bailey at second base, and the umpires ruled a double play on runner’s interference. That stopped St. Peters from scoring an additional run.
Mentz went the distance, allowing three unearned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out seven, including five in a row in the fifth and sixth innings.
“I was so happy for Will Mentz to get that complete game win on the mound,” Ryan Bailey said. “He was frustrated all night as things didn’t seem to be going our way, but he kept battling and gave us a chance. He’s going to be an ace because he does things the right way. He throws strikes and challenges the other team, and good things happen when a pitcher does that.”
Gebert led the offense with three of Union’s nine hits. Mentz was next with two.
Koch, Conner Borgmann, Gavin Wencker and Evan Hall had one hit apiece.
Conner Borgmann and Cooper Bailey walked.
Conner Borgmann and Wencker stole bases.
Koch, Burke and Wencker scored the runs.
Mentz and Hall drove in one run apiece.
Dylan Alsop took the loss for St. Peters, going 6.2 innings. Mentz would have been his last batter faced at any rate as he reached his pitch limit on the final batter. He allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks. He struck out six.
Connor Harlow led St. Peters with two hits, including a double. Markham, Alsop, Colten Green and Aiden Dougherty all singled.
Second game
After everything that happened in the first contest, the second game ended anticlimactically with a 12-1 Union win in five innings.
Union hit first this time and scored three times in the top of the first. Union added two runs in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth.
St. Peters scored its run in the bottom of the fifth.
Union outhit Post 313, 8-4. St. Peters made the lone error.
Post 297 also drew 10 walks in the game.
“Our hitters were able to take advantage of walks,” Ryan Bailey said. “We had a few players hit the ball well, and our pitchers threw strikes. That all adds up to an easy win, and we got that to sweep the doubleheader.”
Hayden Burke, Blake Borgmann and Cooper Bailey had two hits each. Burke and Blake Borgmann doubled.
Coleton Anderson and Noah Griffin singled.
“Hayden Burke had a good game at the plate, which was nice to see,” Ryan Bailey said. “He had injuries for most of the high school season and then has been trying to find it over the summer. Hopefully a multi-hit night with four RBIs is just what he needs.
“Blake Borgmann also had two hits and four RBIs, and he’s had a good week at the plate,” Ryan Bailey said. “Cooper Bailey also had two hits, and over the last two weeks, he’s been our hottest hitter, hitting over .600. Our lineup is starting to fill itself out as we have a group of guys who can play multiple positions, so we’re just looking for the best nine hitters each night to give us a chance for a win.”
Alex Kuelker and Anderson both walked twice. Dylan McLone, Blake Borgmann, Cooper Bailey, Gebert, Hayden Schiller and Griffin walked once.
Burke and McLone were hit by pitches. Cooper Bailey, Blake Borgmann, Griffin and Hall each stole a base.
Griffin scored three runs while Anderson crossed the plate twice. McLone, Burke, Kuelker, Koch, Cooper Bailey, Schiller and Wencker scored once.
Burke and Blake Borgmann drove home four runs apiece. Griffin had two RBIs. Hall drove in one run.
Four players pitched for Union. McLone started and went 3.2 innings, allowing two hits and two walks. He struck out one and was credited with the win.
Wencker got one out, a strikeout, to close the fourth inning.
Cooper Bailey pitched one-third of the fifth, allowing a run on a hit, a walk and a hit batter.
Burke got the final two outs, allowing a hit and striking out one batter.
Markham and Moore pitched for St. Peters with Markham taking the loss.
Green had two of the four hits for Post 313. Alsop and Moore had the other two.