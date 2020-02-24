The Union Lady ’Cats did something Thursday they hadn’t done in more than 30 years.
Union (17-4, 6-1) clinched at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference girls basketball championship for the first time since the 1980s with a 61-51 victory at St. Clair (14-7, 4-3).
The Lady ’Cats now await the result of one final conference game to determine whether or not they will split the title with Sullivan. The Lady Eagles (5-1) won, 44-13, against New Haven Thursday, but still have one game remaining against Owensville Tuesday in Sullivan at 5:30 p.m.
Union Head Coach Pat Rapert achieved the conference title in his first year with the team.
“I’m just proud of the girls and their effort,” Rapert said. “They deserve this. It’s been a long time. I think somebody said 1983 since Union’s won the conference. I’m just happy for them an excited.”
St. Clair battled with foul trouble early in the contest and sent three starters to the bench with three fouls during the first half.
Union built a 19-10 lead in the first quarter, but St. Clair was able to overcome playing without two starting post players to trim the lead to 33-28 at halftime.
“Both of our bigs got three fouls in the first half and the JV girls did a great job keeping us in the game to make sure it was only a five-point game at halftime,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said.
Reagan Rapert led Union with 31 points, including a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line.
“She’s very fast and very quick and played a very good game,” Johnson said of the Union points leader. “She went right. She went left. She shot it. She made assists. She’s probably one of the best point guards I’ve seen play.”
Union shot a total of 19-29 from the line, but at one point made 10 in a row in the first quarter.
“We wanted to keep playing like we had been, being aggressive and attacking the rim and making free throws” Coach Rapert said. “I wanted to at least be aggressive and I said, ‘No matter what happens tonight, let’s make sure our effort’s good and we leave everything on the floor,’ and I think we did that.”
Emily Gaebe added 13 points for the Lady ’Cats. Julia Overstreet scored 10, Megan Siedhoff six and Jessi Clark one.
Alana Hinson scored 20 points for St. Clair, including 18 during the first half on four three-point makes.
“She made a lot of big shots and kept us in the game,” Johnson said. “She was one of the better scorers out there.”
Alohilani Bursey finished with 13 points, Ally Newton 12, Vada Moore four and Mackenzie Lowder two.
Union has one final regular season game to go Monday at North County, starting at 7:30 p.m.
St. Clair hosts Salem Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the team’s home finale.