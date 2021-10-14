By the slimmest of margins, the Union football Wildcats stayed undefeated Friday night.
Union (7-0, 4-0) held on to defeat the Owensville Dutchmen (5-2, 2-2) on homecoming, 28-26.
It was Union’s closest game of the season, and the Wildcats had to fight back from a two-score deficit in the second half.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “This is what high school football is about. It was an excellent game between two really good teams. We were fortunate to come out with the win.”
Union sophomore Wyatt Birke ran for the game-winning touchdown.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “We put in the hard work this week. It really took a lot to win this one.”
Even after Owensville took a 26-14 advantage in the third quarter, Grahl said the team didn’t get reckless.
“There was no panic in them,” Grahl said. “This is a group that has played in a lot of big games. Fortunate to us, they relied on their coaching and fundamentals and keep the game simple, going one play at a time. That’s how you’re going to come back.”
Birke said the players stayed focused.
“The coaches were telling us to keep our heads up and that the game wasn’t over until the final whistle,” Birke said. “We just went out there, fought our hardest and gave it all we had.”
Overall, Grahl said there’s plenty of room for improvement.
“This was not our best game by a long shot,” Grahl said. “There definitely is a lot we will have to learn from this one and get better next week.”
With the win, Union secured at least a tie for the Four Rivers Conference title. The Wildcats visit St. James (1-6, 0-4) this Friday and host Hermann (3-4, 2-2) to close out the regular season.
Owensville still can finish second in the league but is tied in losses with St. Clair (4-2, 3-2), Sullivan (4-3, 3-2) and Hermann. Owensville hosts both Sullivan and St. Clair to close out the regular season.
Statistics
Liam Hughes completed 14 of 21 attempts for 253 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Those were his first interceptions of the season.
“The turnovers were bound to happen at some point,” Grahl said. “The ball has bounced our way the majority of the year. We’ve got to get better in eliminating the fumbles and not throwing interceptions. I trust our kids will get better next week.”
Dalton Voss gained 87 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.
Birke ran 13 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.
“It really came down to my O-line,” Birke said about his game-winning touchdown, a 35-yard run with 1:07 left in the third quarter. “They stepped up and moved the defense out of the way and left a hole for me to run into.”
Hayden Burke had two carries for 39 yards, and Hughes kept the ball five times for nine yards.
Burke caught four passes for 60 yards. Nick Birke had four catches for 51 yards.
Colton Morrow had two catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Ewald caught a pair of passes for 26 yards. Kaden Motley had one catch for 10 yards, and Ryan Rapert caught a pass for eight yards.
Wyatt Birke led the defense with six solo tackles, two assists and a key fumble recovery.
Killian Cordia had five solo stops and five assists. Luke Koch, returning from injury, made five solo tackles with three assists.
Eli Bray, Jonathan Martin, Motley and Rapert all had four solo tackles.
Bray, Brady Lause and Martin each had one sack. Morrow recovered a fumble.
Brendan Decker completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, Austin Lowder had 19 carries for 119 yards. Decker kept the ball 13 times for 26 yards. Derek Brandt had three carries for 29 yards, and Alan Kopp ran four times for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Landon Valley snagged seven catches for 80 yards.
Dezmyn Moore caught three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Lowder had two receptions for 47 yards. Brandt had two catches for seven yards. Charlie Whelan caught one pass for 22 yards.
Kopp made eight tackles with six assists and a fumble recovery.
Tanner Meyer had seven solo tackles with two assists. Brent Helmig had six tackles, three assists and an interception.
Brandt and Eli Wilson each had five tackles and two assists. Brandt intercepted a pass.
Hunter Boyer and Lowder each recorded a sack.
Week 8
Union is a large favorite on the road at St. James (1-6) Friday. The Tigers have one win, against Cuba. Union has beaten five common foes. St. James still has to play Pacific.
A Union win would give the Wildcats the outright Four Rivers Conference title.
Union remained second in the Class 4 District 2 standings this week with 48.11 points. Vashon (6-0, 50.74) was idle.
Gateway (3-3, 30.19) has moved up to third, and Pacific (2-5, 25.9) slid to fourth.
The remainder of the district consists of Windsor (3-4, 25.14), Affton (1-6, 16.42) and Confluence Prep Academy (0-3, 11.45).
The Dutchmen hold second in Class 3 District 4 with 40.52 points.
Priory (5-2, 41.38) leads the standings with Sullivan (4-3, 37.25) third and St. Clair (4-2, 36.74) fourth.
Rounding out the district are Westminster Christian Academy (3-4, 35.52), Salem (1-5, 21.71) and St. James (1-6, 17.86).
Third quarter
Up 14-13 at the break, Union’s lead lasted 15 seconds in the third quarter, the amount of time it took Brandt to return the kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Owensville went for two but failed. The Dutchmen led, 19-14.
Owensville got the next touchdown, a 21-yard pass from Decker to Moore with 5:11 to play in the third quarter. Whelan’s kick made it 26-14. Union needed something quickly.
And the Wildcats got it.
Freshman Hayden Parmenter returned the kickoff 96 yards just 14 seconds after the Owensville score. Herbst’s kick cut it to 26-21.
After a turnover, Wyatt Birke ran 35 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:07 to play in the third quarter. Herbst’s kick gave Union a 28-26 lead.
Although both teams threatened in the fourth quarter, neither could score. Owensville had the last drive, but a fourth-down pass went just past the intended receiver in the end zone, and Union took over.
“At times, we were able to make just enough plays to execute and just enough points to win the game,” Grahl said.
First half
Union opened the game by marching down the field, but a Hughes pass intended for Nick Birke in double coverage was tipped and intercepted at the two-yard line by Brandt. That started a 98-yard scoring drive by the Dutchmen, which ended on a 38-yard pass from Decker to Lowder with 6:14 to play. With Whelan’s kick, Owensville led, 7-0.
Union came back to tie it on a two-yard run by Voss and kick by Will Herbst with 2:15 to go in the quarter. It was 7-7 after one quarter.
Union led by a point at the half. Kopp scored on a two-yard run for the Dutchmen with 9:56 to go, and Hughes hit Morrow for a 45-yard touchdown on fourth down with 6:10 to play. Herbst’s extra point gave Union a 14-13 lead at the intermission.
At that time, the game was just starting to get interesting.