For now, Wildcat honors belong to Union.
The Union boys basketball Wildcats swept to a 56-20 win Tuesday night at home over the Cuba Wildcats.
Union improved to 3-2 with the victory. Cuba fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Union led 14-9 after one quarter and 20-14 at the half.
“It was a weird game to start out,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I don’t think we had great energy. We missed a lot of layups. I thought we could have had about 20 more points on the board than we did, but we just weren’t hitting shots around the rim.”
The host Wildcats exploded to start the second half.
“I thought our defense really changed things up for us in the second half,” Simmons said.
Union netted the first nine points of the third quarter, forcing Cuba to take two timeouts.
Cuba’s Garrett Sellers scored with 4:43 to go in the third quarter for his team’s first basket of the second half. Union led 46-18 after three quarters and had the running clock through most of the fourth quarter.
Union had its full roster back and Simmons used all 13 players in the game. Of that number, 11 scored.
Simmons felt rebounding, especially on the offensive side, was a positive. The Wildcats earned many second and third chances, eventually getting the ball to fall much of the time.
“That’s been a focus for us,” Simmons said. “We really want to focus on hitting the glass hard. That’s one way we can get extra shots. We’re not super quick, but we’re big. We feel we have an advantage there.”
Union’s biggest area of concern was free throws. The Wildcats missed all six chances on the night.
Junior Kaden Motley led the attack with 13 points. He knocked down one of Union’s four three-point baskets.
Junior Matthew Seely concluded with 10 points. He hit two three-point baskets.
Sophomore Liam Hughes, making his first appearance, netted six points.
“Liam basically had one day of practice because he was out last week,” Simmons said. “He’ll get more time and we’re going to get better with these guys.”
Collin Gerdel and senior Lance Corum also scored six points.
“Collin really hits it hard, and Lance and Matthew and Kaden do as well,” Simmons said. “We’ve got those big guards, so it’s something we can focus on doing. We would like to hit enough shots so that’s not a factor.”
Tanner Hall knocked down a three-point shot and ended with five points.
Mason Bailey and Ryan Rapert both scored four points.
Cooper Bailey ended with two points.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who are pushing for playing time,” Simmons said. “It’s a good thing to have. Our kids like each other and play hard for each other. It’s going to be a good year.”
Sellers was Cuba’s top scorer with eight points. He was the only Cuba player to score in each quarter.
Tucker Brown scored seven points and hit one of the two three-point baskets for the visitors.
The other five points came from Hunter Smith.
Corum and Mason Bailey were honored prior to the game. With the uncertainty of the season, Union honored its seniors early in the season.
“Lance and Mason are workhorse type of guys,” Simmons said. “They play hard. They’re not guys who are going to be on the front page of the newspaper, but they’re the type of guys you need to win. It’s good to have a night for seniors, both four-year guys who have put a lot of time into basketball. It’s a good night to recognize them. You wish it could be later in the year on a big Friday night, but with the circumstances, it’s just good to get it in and recognize them for what they have done.”