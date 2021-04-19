In a roller-coaster ride of a game, the Union Wildcats remained unscathed in the Four Rivers Conference baseball race.
Union (8-5, 3-0) edged out Pacific (3-7, 0-2) in a one-run game Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark, 9-8.
The Wildcats are one of three teams in the Four Rivers Conference that remain unbeaten in league play, along with St. Clair (6-3, 2-0) and Owensville (6-1, 2-0).
“It was a satisfying win, as I thought that all of our guys competed and contributed to a team win,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “Whether it was the starters, the guys who came in as substitutes or the guys on the bench, everyone gave a little something to this win.”
Pacific was in control early after plating one run in the first inning and another in the second.
That 2-0 advantage held until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Wildcats broke loose for eight runs.
The Indians made sure that lead was short-lived as they rallied for six runs in the next half inning to tie things up at 8-8.
“I loved seeing that when we go down 8-2, we come right back and tie it up and start to compete again,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “I thought it might have been the third or fourth inning that our bats got a little stagnant, but when we needed them to step up, they were there.”
Union broke the tie in the bottom of the sixth inning as Luke Koch tripled down the right field line, and Will Mentz came all the way around to score from first.
“Luke Koch hasn’t gotten a lot of at-bats this season due to some sickness and just getting stuck behind some others on the team,” Bailey said. “But he’s been heating up, and as he’s gotten more time in the lineup, he’s delivered this week and in no bigger way than tonight with the go-ahead RBI triple. It was a great moment for him and our team.”
Union rapped out nine hits with Koch’s being the biggest.
Coleton Anderson connected for a two-RBI double during the Wildcats’ big inning and later scored.
Mason Bailey, Evan Hall, Mentz, Blake Borgmann, Conner Borgmann, Marshall Gebert and Gavin Wencker all singled for Union.
Koch scored two runs. Gebert, Overschmidt, Wencker, Hall and Mason Bailey each added a run.
Gebert posted two runs batted in. Hall, Mentz, Overschmidt and Wencker were all recorded one RBI.
Blake Borgmann and Koch each drew a walk.
Mason Bailey also reached base after being hit by a pitch.
Motley and Wencker both stole two bases. Mason Bailey and Koch each stole once.
Pacific tallied 11 hits.
Gavin Racer, Weston Kulick and Mason Snider all singled twice.
Stephen Loeffel and Ethan Simpson both doubled.
Carter Myers, Jack Meyer and Matt Reincke each singled.
Reincke scored twice. Myers, Andrew Payne, Racer, Kulick, Snider and Ayden Biedenstein all scored once.
Racer and Snider each finished with two RBIs.
Loeffel, Kulick and Meyer drove in one run apiece.
Payne, Loeffel and Kulick all drew a walk.
The pitching matchup started with Alex Kuelker on the mound for Union and Meyer throwing for Pacific.
Kuelker went four innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Kaden Motley pitched in relief and allowed two unearned runs on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
“Our pitchers battled all day, and I was happy with their competitiveness,” Ryan Bailey said. “Alex started strong and gave us some quality innings. He tired at the end, and when Kaden came in, it had been a while since he’d warmed up due to our big inning, and it took him a while to find himself. Once he did he was able to finish the game strong. They did a good job against a solid opponent.”
For Pacific, Meyer tossed 3.2 innings and allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out three.
Loeffel allowed one unearned run in 2.1 innings pitched, allowed one hit and struck out two.
Myers aided his pitchers from behind the plate by throwing out two Union baserunners, making a successful pickoff throw to first and catching one runner trying to steal second.
“He likes to throw it back there,” Reed said. “We called a pitch out (on the steal), thinking he might be going, and Carter nailed him. Ethan did a good job of catching it and putting the tag on, so it was a good play for us.”
Union squares off with another conference unbeaten, St. Clair, Monday at St. Clair.
Pacific will host Sullivan Monday in another conference matchup. Both games are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.