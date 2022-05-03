Following up on their Four Rivers Conference title from earlier in the week, the Union golf Wildcats won the St. James Tournament Wednesday at St. James Golf Club.
“As a team we played really well with four out of five players either posting a new personal record for competitions or tying a previous PR,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard. “So, I was pleased with our overall team score, which tied the best score we’ve posted since I took over the program.”
Union shot 349 to win the team title over Sullivan (361).
St. James ended third at 363 while Pacific was fourth at 396. Fifth place went to Hermann (398), St. Clair was sixth (400) and Owensville shot 495.
Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl was the overall medalist, shooting 75, three strokes over par.
Union’s Garrett Klenke carded a round of 80 to finish second.
Rounding out the top five were St. James’ Wilson McDaniel (81), Sullivan’s Kaleb White (84) and Union’s Jace Pipes (86).
The rest of the top 10 were Sullivan’s Logan Watters (87), St. James’ Harrison Janes (88), Pacific’s Beau Anderson (91), St. Clair’s Ryan Bozada (91) and Union’s Peyton Hall (91).
“Ryan Bozada finished in eighth place overall and he also won the long drive contest,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said. “Ryan had an up-and-down round but battled through some adversity and ended up posting a good score.”
Goddard was happy to have three medalists on his team.
“It was great to get three players in the medalist column with the other two only a stroke or few strokes away from it as well,” said Goddard. “We are going to have a great week or so of practice leading up to our district tournament.”
Union’s other golfers were Will Herbst (92) and Dalton Adkins (95).
Sullivan’s other golfers were Charlie Lohden (92), Blaine Sappington (98) and Luke Todd (103).
Other St. James golfers were Hunter Redburn (97), Jake Wilson (97) and Ryan Spurgeon (99). The host team also had Jackson Marcee (102) and Isaiah Cairer (107) playing as individuals.
Pacific’s other golfers were Connor Bartel (93), Andre Suddoth (102), Jacob Dattoli (110) and Stephen Bishop (126).
Hermann ended with four golfers. Nolan Brune shot 97, Allyson Hollrah ended with 98 and Hiram Poehlman shot 128.
St. Clair’s other golfers were Hayden Johnson (96), Carter Short (106), Brandon Barnes (107) and Anthony Broeker (109).
“Hayden Johnson continues to make major improvements and his game is trending in the right direction at the perfect time,” Gordon said. “This was our last regular season competition and I am excited that all of my guys are playing their best right before the postseason. I’m confident that my guys will put on a solid performance at the district tournament May 9.”
Owensville also had four golfers. Crew Epstein led the Dutchmen at 105. Noah Caldwell shot 114 while Kohl Grannemann ended at 125 and Eli Graham shot 151.