After winning another Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association state title, the Union High School cheerleaders now can claim to be a national champion.
Competing at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) Nationals in Dallas Jan. 22-23, Union’s JV team won the Advanced JV/Freshman Game Performance Division.
“This is Union’s very first national championship and a huge accomplishment for our program,” Head Coach Sarah Otto said.
Union ended with a 91.1875 score.
“Unfortunately, the other team that had been scheduled to compete in this division dropped a day or two before the competition began, so our team competed unopposed in this division,” Otto said. “Although, it is disappointing that we did not have teams to compete against, it does say a lot about the ability of this team in that they were the only JV team to feel confident enough in their skills to compete in the Advanced Game Performance Division.”
Otto said to compete in that division required elite skills, such as switch-ups and full arounds, in addition to standing back tucks and layout skills.
Kyleah Stahlman led the JV squad and Union’s competition cheerleaders were Nathan Kuske, Haley George, Gracie Barton, Gabi Ellegood, Emmaline Hunt, Mayah Greife, April Miller, Mikaylyn Sawicki, Halie Shouse, Brooke Stokes and CJ Sullivan. Lillian Schwoeppe was an alternate for the performance routine.
Union’s combined team placed seventh in the Game Day Coed Large Varsity Division. Varsity and JV cheerleaders competed in this event.
Union scored 87.8334 in that competition.
“After a music issue on Day 1 of competition that had the team out on the mat three times, Day 2 went off without a hitch,” Otto said. “The team gave a genuine, fun performance and really demonstrated some Union pride on that stage.”
Union’s varsity cheerleaders competed in the Intermediate Small Varsity Game Performance Division, finishing eighth with a total score of 93.8125.
Otto said there were some issues on the first day, which led to 1.75 points worth of deductions.
“On Day 2 the team scored a 94.3,” Otto said. “This was our highest score at Nationals in program history and highest placing finish for our varsity team. I am so proud of what they accomplished.”
Union’s varsity competition cheerleaders were Ellie Barber, Claire Barnhart, Jaydice Gerlt, Taylor Greife, Kylie Hardester, Emma Hoch, Haley Hoch, Sydney Ransom, Maddie Kandlbinder, Ragan Marquart, Anna Schmidt and Dakoda Wayne.
Karen Ellegood was the alternate for the performance routine.
Also assisting Otto were Kelsey Van Leer (middle school coach) and Steve Roberts (tumbling coach).
Otto said it was a great way to conclude the competition season.
“We have dealt with so many injuries and illness and it has been the longest competition season we have ever had,” Otto said. “Some of these kids have been cheering nonstop since July of 2020 with few breaks in between. I appreciate their dedication and love of our sport. It has truly shown through these past two seasons, with their back-to-back state championships.”
This was Union’s second trip to the NCA Nationals and first since 2020.