Moving up a class this season, the Union cheerleading squad added a second-place state plaque to the trophy case.
Union finished second in the Class 4A Small Division to Poplar Bluff. The team had been the two-time defending champion in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 3A Small Division.
Union Head Coach Sarah Otto noted that an increase in enrollment moved Union out of its traditional class.
“We are, most definitely, at the small side of this division, where we were at the large end in Class 3 Small,” Otto said. “This makes a huge difference. This also put us in direct contention with our friends at Washington High School, who also compete in 4A.”
Ft. Zumwalt South was third this year while Neosho and Washington rounded out the top five. Farmington and West Plains were next.
“We competed with the smallest team we’ve ever had this year, with 10 cheerleaders on the mat and one alternate,” Otto said. “It may be a small team, but they do pack a punch.”
Senior Taylor Greife is the team’s captain. Other seniors are Maddie Kandlbinder and Anna Schmidt.
Emma Hoch is the junior captain. Ragan Marquart also is a junior.
Sophomores Haley George, Mikaylyn Sawicki, Brooke Stokes and CJ Sullivan were joined by alternate Mayah Greife.
Gracie Helms was the lone freshman on this year’s team.
Steve Roberts of Power Athletix served as the team’s tumbling coach.
Kandlbinder was named an all-state base. Hoch and Stokes were honored as back spots and Helms made the all-state team as a flyer.
“Our team absolutely hit the best routine we’ve ever put on the floor on Saturday afternoon,” Otto said. “They were nearly flawless. We did have one deduction due to a tumbling fall, but everything else was near perfection.”
Otto knew to have a shot at a state tile, Union had to be nearly perfect.
“As a team, our goal this year was to finally score above 100,” Otto said. “The highest score a team can receive in the all-girls division is a 110. We have always hovered around the 98-99 mark. We knew we would need to be above 100 to even be in contention for another state title. On Saturday we scored 102.43 (103.43 before deductions). This blew our previous scores out of the water.”
Otto felt that the score made up for not winning another title.
“Although we were the runner up to the state title, it was a huge win for our program,” she said. “All the feedback that we received from the judges was positive. It was a great experience.”
The only school to place above Union, Poplar Bluff, was last year’s state champion as well.
“We fell to the reigning 4A Small State Champions, so if that is who we go down to, then I truly can’t complain,” Otto said. “Overall, I could not be more proud of this team and how they fought for everything in their routine. I could not have asked for much more from them. They truly gave it everything that they had. I am one incredibly proud coach.”
Union is not finished with its competition season. The team will compete at the NCA Nationals in Dallas in January.
“We are so excited to head to Dallas NCA Nationals in January to complete our competition season,” Otto said. “We are also very excited about the future of Union cheer as we have an amazing group of kids coming up next year. It will be very difficult to replace our outgoing seniors though. They are truly amazing and their strength, dedication, grit and heart will be hard to replace.”