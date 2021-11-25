Despite undergoing massive roster changes, the Union girls basketball Lady ’Cats opened the season the same way they ended in March — with a win.
Union knocked off Gateway Legacy Christian Saturday at the Miller Career Academy Challenge, 40-34.
“We showed a lot of character getting out of there with a win,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “It was a tough environment, and Gateway is a physical team.”
Scoring by quarters was not available, but Union led at the intermission, 18-13.
The Lady ’Cats have a completely new starting roster with four sophomores and 10 freshmen.
Union’s young players were able to establish a lead but had trouble holding onto it near the contest’s end.
“They really got up and guarded us,” Rapert said. “We got up as much as 16 but could not sustain it. We have to take care of the ball better and cut down on turnovers.”
Kelsey Brake, a sophomore who is one of the most experienced returning players, led the team with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Sophomore Ava Eagan was next with seven points.
Josselyn Smith was the top-scoring freshman with five points.
Freshman Lucy Koenigsfeld netted four points.
Sophomore Mya Minor had three points and three steals. Freshman Sophia Helling scored three points and pulled down five rebounds. Freshman Fallyn Blankenship scored three points.
Rounding out the scoring totals were freshman Isabelle Gilbert with two points and freshman Holly Pipes with one point.
Rapert said the team did a good job getting to the free-throw line but needs to be more proficient with those chances.
“We were aggressive trying to get to the rim, and we drew fouls,” Rapert said. “We ended up 20-42 from the line, so there has to be obvious improvement there.”
Overall, Rapert felt it was a good way to start the season.
“I was really proud of our effort, and it is always nice getting that first win,” he said.
Union hosted Saxony Lutheran Monday. The next game is Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Washington High School. That will be part of a boys-girls doubleheader. The girls play at 5:30 p.m. with the boys following.