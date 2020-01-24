Only one team was able to record a win in the final round of the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament Monday.
That team was the Union Wildcats (2-10), who defeated the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights (9-9) in the seventh-place game, 58-47, in overtime.
The other three scheduled games of the tournament’s final round, which had already been postponed due to weather once, had to be postponed again Monday due to snowy travel conditions.
The Blue Knights held a 12-11 lead after one quarter and a 24-23 advantage at halftime. At the end of the third quarter, Union had pulled ahead, 37-35. Both teams had 43 points at the end of the fourth quarter.
The two teams remained neck-and-neck with neither squad leading by more than five points at any time in regulation.
That change in overtime as Union opened the extra period with 12 unanswered points.
“We played patient and I think there was a little bit of relief as well,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We had a lead and lost it, so then getting to overtime, our kids were like, (sigh of relief).”
During that stretch to open the extra period, Union made six consecutive free throws, turning around what had been a 2-13 mark from the free-throw line in regulation.
The Wildcats shot 9-10 from the stripe in overtime.
Caleb Mabe led all scorers with 17 points for the Wildcats.
“We’ve got to play through Caleb,” Simmons said. “He’s the one thing that nobody else has. So, we were patient and moved the ball side to side and inside out and once we did that, we got some good looks.”
Kaden Motley was next for Union at 15 points.
Matthew Seely scored eight points, including back-to-back three-point shots to open the third quarter.
Peyton Burke, who finished with 10 points, ended the third quarter the same way Seely started it, with back-to-back three-pointers.
“I was excited to see some shots go in there because when they don’t that rim seems to get tighter and tighter,” Simmons said. “It felt good for those kids to see the ball go through the hoop. Hopefully, we can build on that as we go on down the stretch.”
Collin Gerdel added six points and Lance Corum scored two.
Evan Bland was the Blue Knights’ scoring leader with 13 points.
Patrick Baalman added 12 points. Other scorers included Ashton Childress (seven), Logan Bond (six), Cameron Mejean (five) and Jonathan Chambers (four).
A make-up date has not yet been announced for the remaining tournament games.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play on the road Wednesday at Elsberry with a 7 p.m. tipoff.